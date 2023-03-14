Texas House and Senate Bills Aimed at Lowering Property Taxes Filed

With a $33 billion surplus, the Texas House and Senate leadership have unveiled legislation to cut property taxes.

“The good news is both the house and the senate right now are focused on how to return that money best back to the general public,” said Dale Craymer, Texas Taxpayers and Research Association.

The plans are different. Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick was with some senators as they unveiled their bills.

SENATE BILL 3:

Relating to an increase in the amount of the exemption of residence homesteads from ad valorem taxation by a school district, an adjustment in the amount of the limitation on school district ad valorem taxes imposed on the residence homesteads of the elderly or disabled to reflect increases in the exemption amount and the protection of school districts against the resulting loss in local revenue.

“All 31 senators have signed on to a homestead exemption increase,” said Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston.

Dale Craymer, the President of the Texas Taxpayers and Research Association, went through the numbers. He said the plan also calls for an 18% cut in the school tax rate.

SENATE BILL 4:

Relating to the maximum compressed tax rate of a school district.

The senate estimates saving for a property with a $70,000 homestead exemption would be $756 in the first year, and $798 in the second.

For a property with a $100,000 exemption, the estimate is $1033 in the first year, and $1062 the second.

There are also exemptions in the Senate legislation from small business personal property and an inventory tax credit.

SENATE BILL 5:

Relating to an exemption from ad valorem taxation of a portion of the appraised value of tangible personal property a person owns that is held or used for the production of income and a franchise tax credit for the payment of certain related ad valorem taxes.

The Texas House Bill is from Sen. Morgan Meyer, R-Dallas. It lowers school district property taxes by 28%, and it reduces the limit on annual appraisal increases to 5%. Their estimate is it saves homeowners $460 in 2024 and $590 in 2025.

HOUSE BILL 2:

Relating to providing property tax relief through the public school finance system and property tax appraisal and administration.

"Skyrocketing property taxes have become unaffordable for too many residents in this state, and I thank Representative Meyer for filing legislation that would bring real relief to Texas taxpayers by making much-needed improvements to the state's appraisal system," said House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, in a statement.

“What you are seeing right now is the house and the senate are kind of battling over who can produce a bigger amount of tax relief, and the bottom line is there is the only winner in that game and that is going to be the taxpayers,” said Craymer

Lawmakers have until May 29, when the session ends, to work out a plan