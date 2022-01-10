Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Officially Launches Reelection Campaign

Texas Governor Greg Abbott officially announced his reelection campaign over the weekend and launched a long list of events to drum up support.

Abbott's campaign also includes advertisements, which you may have already seen on television.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Former State Senator Don Huffines, former State Republican Chairman Allen West, and radio host Chad Prather are among the Republicans in the race. While it is a crowded field, the former Dallas County Republican Chairman believes the challengers will not be able to beat Abbott.

Huffines has been running advertisements the past few months and he also has billboards up in the state.

“The governor's approval rating amongst Republicans is still very high, and having that high approval rating amongst Republicans is again going to be extremely difficult for the individuals to one, get their message out, but two they've also got to raise their own name identification. So it’s not just a matter of bashing the governor,” said Rodney Anderson, former Dallas County GOP Chairman.

Abbott has plenty of resources. $55 million in the bank right now, which does not include fundraising from the last part of the year.

The winner of the Republican primary will likely face former El Paso Representative Beto O’Rourke in the general election.

O'Rourke has several challengers, but he is the most well-known.

His campaign says speaking to Texans one-on-one is the heart of his campaign. He held 70 events in 30 cities in the first weeks of his campaign and says there is more travel to come. Former Dallas County Democratic Chairwoman Carol Donovan expects to see that person-to-person interaction.

“He is popular. He is charismatic. He has had his organization for the last couple of years powered by the people, that have been doing grassroots, voter registration. He is going to knock on doors and he is going to be there,” said Donovan.

O’Rourke has shown he too can raise money and a lot of it. He raised more than $80 million in his 2018 Senate race with U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

Just about two weeks into the New Year, 2022 is shaping up to be very busy.