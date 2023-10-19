Texas farmers worry as another day passes without a Farm Bill

The dysfunction in the Republican-led House without a Speaker has delayed a major safety net for American farmers and low-income families.

Every five years, Congress usually passes a Farm Bill.

North Texas farmers raise corn, wheat, sorghum and other crops. NBC 5 spoke with John Paul Dineen III at his land in Ellis County.

“The fall is generally the season where everyone is talking to their bankers,” said Dineen, “Without that going to the bank, the bank is like I’m sorry John, can’t give you that operating loan.”

For banks to lend farmers money for seeds, chemicals, machines, and other farm equipment, the bank usually wants that farmer to have insurance. The Farm Bill is the federal safety net for that insurance, protecting crops from natural disasters like drought and winter storms.

For many farmers, without crop insurance, the numbers may not work. Dineen says if the chaos in Congress continues local farmers may have those hard conservations over whether to sell or retire. He says the average age for Texas farmers is in the late sixties.

“Everything five years ago was a whole lot cheaper than it was right now,” said Dineen.

The business cycle for agriculture is measured in years so if a farmer doesn’t know what the policy will be in two or four years, they have to factor that risk in, which may mean higher prices at the grocery store.

“Everybody in America has got to eat. Doesn’t matter if you live in an apartment or live in the country, or you’re a school child going to school. You need food, at least two times a day, most of us like to eat three times a day,” said Dineen.

The Farm Bill also includes conservation efforts and food programs for low-income families across North Texas. It’s one of the most important laws protecting the status quo for the country’s food supply.

Farmers across North Texas hope Congress gets back to work soon and they continue the law before major parts expire in January.