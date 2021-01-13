Texas Delegation on Article of Impeachment: Incitement of Insurrection

Before the U.S. House of Representatives approved the Article of Impeachment: Incitement of Insurrection against President Donald Trump Wednesday, members of the Texas Congressional Delegation shared their thoughts about the second impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump.

Statements below appear in their entirety and are unedited.

U.S. REP. VAN TAYLOR (R-TX DISTRICT 3)

"Impeachment of a President, elected by the American people, requires thorough investigation, Congressional hearings, and thoughtful deliberation. We must not allow our Republic to devolve to the point of allowing impeachment, and subsequent removal, of a sitting President based on news reports and social media pundits. Doing so would directly contradict the fundamental principles of our American justice system. The gravity of this situation requires greater diligence and deference to the Constitution, not less. With the constitution as my guide, last week I voted to certify the electoral college results and will vote against impeachment today.

Our nation is in turmoil, more divided than ever before in modern history. The attack against the Capitol serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of self-governance. Given current political unrest, ensuring Americans witness a peaceful transition of power on January 20th is more imperative than ever. With just seven days until inauguration, I urge leaders on both sides of the aisle to come together to heal the wounds of a nation divided.”

U.S. REP. PAT FALLON (R-TX DISTRICT 4)

"I am going to vote no. Words mean things and I do agree with my Democratic friends on that. And so I read the President’s speech and I didn’t find anything that would remotely rise to the level of impeachment. And whether the rally itself was ill-timed or not is one thing, but again, that is not an impeachable offense.

U.S. REP. LANCE GOODEN (R-TX DISTRICT 5)

"I’m really tired of sanctimonious sermons on being a sore loser from some of the same Democrats who opposed accepting results in elections past.



Democrats objected to every Republican victory of the 21st century. In 2000, 2004, and in 2016 - Democrats objected every time.



When they objected, it was patriotic. But when Republicans do it, we're inciting a mob. We're liars and we're traitors.



This is the double standard we should expect under total Democrat control."

U.S. REP. RON WRIGHT (R-TX DISTRICT 6)

"I am still in shock and disgusted with the violence and hatred we witnessed last week at our nation’s Capitol. These actions are not representative of what it means to be an American, plain and simple. Every single one of the violent rioters should be held accountable and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

As our beloved country prepares for a peaceful transition of power into a Biden Administration, it’s time that we all come together, not as Democrats and Republicans, but as Americans. Abandoning norms and traditions to impeach President Trump with less than ten days left in his term will only cause more hatred and division across our communities.

As Members of Congress, we have a duty to do what’s best for our nation. Let’s tone down the rhetoric and focus on the issues we came to Washington to solve for our constituents. We have a lot to be optimistic about, and it’s time we work together on common-sense solutions to get the United States of America back on track.”

U.S. REP. BETH VAN DUYNE (R-TX DISTRICT 24)

"The violent mobs and anarchists who breached the Capitol building last week didn’t just attack a building – they launched an assault on our Republic. As I said last Wednesday, just as I condemned the thugs and criminals who wreaked havoc on our cities during last summer’s riots, I fully condemn those who attacked the Capitol and look forward to swift justice for all who orchestrated and participated in these acts.

Impeaching a sitting president is supposed to be a serious and deliberative process. The last impeachment, based on lies and done for purely political purposes, was neither and this week’s effort is even less so. Dragging our country through yet another impeachment will only further divide us and neglect real issues the American people are confronting on a daily basis.

The American people deserve leaders who are focused on spurring job creation, dealing with our ongoing pandemic, and expanding opportunities for people to take care of their families. Not a single new job will be created by Congress this week. Nothing will be done to help patients, hospitals, or small businesses struggling in the midst of COVID-19. And students will be no closer to returning to classrooms or being empowered with options to help them get the education they are so desperately lacking.

The list of challenges Congress should be addressing is long and important, and none of them are being discussed because political theater once again takes precedence in the House of Representatives. The American people need us to be better than this. They need us to rise above the heat of the moment to help lift them up, focus on their challenges, and deliver real solutions for them, their children, and our country. Impeaching the President of the United States will not bring us any closer to that goal.

In just nine days, Joe Biden will be sworn in as our next President. As the Representative for the 24th District of Texas, I will reach out to his administration to accomplish what I came to Washington to do: produce real results for the people of North Texas. I sincerely hope others will focus on doing the same.”

U.S. REP. ROGER WILLIAMS (R-TX DISTRICT 25)

"Today’s rushed vote on impeachment will only further divide the American people. The assault on the Capitol last week was an act of domestic terrorism – an affront to democracy by those who preferred to engage in chaos and violence, rather than civil discourse. As our nation begins a tough healing process in the days ahead, Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats must reject the impulse to politicize the heinous tragedy that occurred last week and refocus our efforts on delivering results for the American people. There will be a peaceful transfer of power on January 20, 2021 – we must move forward for the good of the Republic."

U.S. REP. COLIN ALLRED (D-TX DISTRICT 32)

"“I believe that the President called for a mob to come to Washington D.C. on Jan. 6 to challenge the results of an election that he was lying about, saying it was stolen. That he told that mob to march on the Capitol and to fight, and that they did, and for that, he incited an insurrection against the government he is supposed to lead. And for that, I think he should be impeached.”