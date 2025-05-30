Texas bill banning phones in classrooms heads to governor's desk

A bill to ban students from using cellphones in Texas classrooms is poised to become law.

House Bill 1481 passed the Texas Senate this week and is now on Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk. NBC 5 spoke to the bill’s proponents about what’s driving the push to cut down on screens in schools.

A potential new law targeting tech: House Bill 1481 would force Texas public and charter schools to take students’ phones, tablets, smartwatches, and other devices for the full school day.

The district would have to store the phones out of sight until the final bell rings.

“We have a real problem in the state and this country with cell phones and social media taking advantage of our kids,” said Rep. James Talarico, D-Texas 50.

One of the authors of the bipartisan bill, Talarico, is a former public school teacher.

He said the bill aimed to eliminate distractions in the classroom and help students focus on learning, something he struggled with during the school day.

“I spent a lot of my time policing cell phones. Instead of teaching reading, writing, and arithmetic, I was monitoring for cell phone use, picking up cell phones, giving back cell phones,” said Talarico. “And that’s just a waste of time for our educators who already have very limited time in the school day.”

There have been concerns: some parents said they feared the bill would stop them from being able to contact their children in an emergency.

“We are concerned about the full-day prohibition in the substitution,” said Stephanie Holdren with Texas PTA during a committee hearing in March. “Parents are concerned about not being able to teach their students during the school day.”

In the fall, NBC 5 shared the story of Robert T. Hill Middle School in Dallas ISD, which banned phones in class in 2019.

Five years later, district data showed a 75% drop in bullying at the school and a 13-point rise in students meeting expectations on the STAAR test.

“The culture of the school has shifted, truly,” said Andrea McAnally, a teacher at Robert T. Hill. “The kids are talking to each other now. At lunch, they’re engaged with each other, they’re not on their phone.”

With the bill passing the Legislature this week, NBC 5 reached out to Gov. Abbott’s office to ask if he planned to sign it into law.

In a statement, a spokesperson said Gov. Abbott “will thoughtfully review any legislation sent to his desk.”

Advocates said the bill would empower Texas schools to do their job: helping students learn in the digital age.

“We as legislators are trying to step in and protect our students from these harmful products,” said Talarico.