Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton says his office will assist federal agents with the mass deportation of people who are in the country illegally and encourages state and local law enforcement agencies to do the same thing.

Paxton said Monday he'd entered into a formal federal immigration agreement to "assist with and facilitate the mass deportation of illegal aliens."

“On day one, President Trump took bold action to make America safe again," Paxton said. "I am proud to be the first to join him to restore our national sovereignty, secure our border, and ensure that criminal aliens face the justice they deserve."

Paxton also encouraged all state and local law enforcement agencies to take the same action.

“As the top law enforcement official in Texas, I call on all agencies and departments to join me in the fight. We will enforce the law and protect America," he said.

Paxton's action follows President Trump's signing of Executive Order 14159, section 11, which gives state and local law enforcement the authority to perform immigration officer functions, such as investigating, apprehending, and detaining undocumented individuals under section 287 (g) of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Our partners at The Dallas Morning News reported last week that a Texas law passed in 2023 continues to be challenged in federal court and will go to trial on July 8 in Austin. SB4 would give state officers the power to arrest and deport people suspected of being in the country illegally.

Last week, interim Dallas Chief of Police Michael Igo said the federal government is responsible for enforcing immigration laws and that the Dallas Police Department will continue to enforce all city and state laws while upholding the rights of all residents.