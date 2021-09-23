Texas Abortion Law Already Seeing Legal Challenges

The new abortion law passed by the Texas Legislature is now receiving national attention. It bans most abortions in the state, once cardiac activity is detected, which can be at about six weeks. There are no exceptions for rape or incest, but there are exceptions when it comes to the health of the mother.

Some women in the state say this new law is frightening. "It is very isolating,” said Cecile Richards, the former President of Planned Parenthood.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Richards was in North Texas for a conversation Thursday, as part of a Planned Parenthood fundraiser. The conversation comes days after a new lawsuit challenged the law. NBC 5 spoke to her about challenges to the new law.

“It is critical, and of course extremely disappointed that the Supreme Court allowed, by a very narrow decision, allowed this law, this clearly unconstitutional law, to go into effect because everyday women are very harmed,” she added.

The new Texas law allows anyone to bring suit against a medical provider who they believe violated the law, or anyone they believe assists someone in getting an abortion. A doctor admitted he violated it in a Washington Post column, and then someone out of state sued.

“These lawsuits that have been brought, they are self-serving legal stunts, they were not brought by the pro-life movement and they seem to be actually trying to undercut the new law,” said Rebecca Parma, Senior Legislative Associate for Texas Right to Life.

Parma is optimistic the law will survive legal challenges.

“We are thrilled with every day that it gets to be in effect and saves those children and women from abortion,” said Parma.

Where the law ends up, is yet to be seen. But Mississippi, which bans most abortions after 15 weeks, is scheduled to be in front of the Supreme Court in December.