What to Know
- The debate, hosted by WFAA-TV, can be watched live below.
- Gromer Jeffers, co-host of NBC 5's Lone Star Politics and a political writer for The Dallas Morning News, will moderate the debate along with WFAA's Jason Whitely.
- The debate will be the only one between Cruz and Allred before Election Day, Nov. 5.
- Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 21 and runs through Nov. 1.
U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, D-Dallas, is trying to unseat Republican Sen. Ted Cruz as the Lone Star State's junior senator. This is the only debate the candidates will participate in before Election Day on Nov. 5. The debate begins at 7 p.m. and can be seen in the player below. Live coverage from NBC 5 is below the live stream.