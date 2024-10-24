Decision 2024

Early voters report incorrect names and registrations in Tarrant County

Voters reporting trouble in Tarrant County say you should double-check your information and work through any problems to ensure your vote is counted

By Vince Sims

A voting demonstration in Tarrant County, October 2024.
NBC 5 News

Early Voting -- What to Know

Some Tarrant County early voters are facing challenges. Some administrative, others by their own mistake.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

“They told me ... I was still registered in Denton County,” early voter Holli Dawsey said. “So, I had to go to Fort Worth to get it all straightened out. So that's why I'm here today.”

Other complications came from living on a county line.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

“Before the deadline for voter registration ended, I changed my address,” early voter Lorra Brown said. “I filled out the application. They couldn't find the application with the updated address or any of my information anywhere, so I had to refill out the information today, and I had to, unfortunately, go in and vote provisional voting today.”

But Jessica Robertson of Arlington faced an entirely different issue while trying to vote with her husband.

“Both of us scanned our IDs, and he proceeded to vote with no issues,” Robertson said. “After scanning my ID, it pulled up the information for a man that lives in Euless.”

Robertson said she just happened to notice the wrong name before signing her name and proceeding to vote.

“To me, that’s an issue,” Robertson said. “If it can't find your information, it shouldn't pull anything up at all. But instead, it pulled up a random man that lives in Euless whose name is nothing like mine.”

NBC 5 reached out to Tarrant County Elections about Robertson’s voting issue. A spokesperson said in a written statement, “This individual is not registered to vote in Tarrant County. She is registered to vote in Dallas County. She was permitted to cast a limited ballot. Her voter registration will be updated for future elections since the registration deadline for the Nov. 5 election was Oct. 7.

After going to the main office, Robertson was able to vote as the county said, using a limited ballot. A limited ballot is used during early voting for voters who have moved to a new county and are registered in a former county. The limited ballot includes all statewide races as well as district races that are common between the voter's former address and their current address.

“I was able to vote for the presidential election and other people, but not like the judges or anything smaller like that,” Robertson said. “There were several other people showing up that had the same issue.”

“It's very important that people need to pay attention and double-check their information,” Robertson said.

Despite the issues, they all said don't give up.

“Get through it and get your vote counted,” Dawsey said.

“Don't just leave and just say, 'Ah, they said I can't.' See it through,” Brown said.

DECISION 2024

Decision 2024 Oct 18

How to vote in Texas, including dates, deadlines and mail-in ballots

Decision 2024 Oct 18

See all races North Texans are voting for in the Nov. 5 election

Decision 2024 Oct 18

What federal races are on the ballot in Texas for the Nov. 5 election?

Decision 2024 Oct 18

What state races are on the ballot in Texas for the Nov. 5 election?

Decision 2024 Oct 18

What's on the ballot in Dallas County for the Nov. 5 election?

Decision 2024 Oct 18

What's on the ballot in Denton County for the Nov. 5 election?

Decision 2024 Oct 18

What's on the ballot in Collin County for the Nov. 5 election?

Decision 2024 Oct 18

What's on the ballot in Tarrant County for the Nov. 5 election?

This article tagged under:

Decision 2024Fort Worth
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us