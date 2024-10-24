Early voters report incorrect names and registrations in Tarrant County

Some Tarrant County early voters are facing challenges. Some administrative, others by their own mistake.

“They told me ... I was still registered in Denton County,” early voter Holli Dawsey said. “So, I had to go to Fort Worth to get it all straightened out. So that's why I'm here today.”

Other complications came from living on a county line.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

“Before the deadline for voter registration ended, I changed my address,” early voter Lorra Brown said. “I filled out the application. They couldn't find the application with the updated address or any of my information anywhere, so I had to refill out the information today, and I had to, unfortunately, go in and vote provisional voting today.”

But Jessica Robertson of Arlington faced an entirely different issue while trying to vote with her husband.

“Both of us scanned our IDs, and he proceeded to vote with no issues,” Robertson said. “After scanning my ID, it pulled up the information for a man that lives in Euless.”

Robertson said she just happened to notice the wrong name before signing her name and proceeding to vote.

“To me, that’s an issue,” Robertson said. “If it can't find your information, it shouldn't pull anything up at all. But instead, it pulled up a random man that lives in Euless whose name is nothing like mine.”

NBC 5 reached out to Tarrant County Elections about Robertson’s voting issue. A spokesperson said in a written statement, “This individual is not registered to vote in Tarrant County. She is registered to vote in Dallas County. She was permitted to cast a limited ballot. Her voter registration will be updated for future elections since the registration deadline for the Nov. 5 election was Oct. 7.

After going to the main office, Robertson was able to vote as the county said, using a limited ballot. A limited ballot is used during early voting for voters who have moved to a new county and are registered in a former county. The limited ballot includes all statewide races as well as district races that are common between the voter's former address and their current address.

“I was able to vote for the presidential election and other people, but not like the judges or anything smaller like that,” Robertson said. “There were several other people showing up that had the same issue.”

“It's very important that people need to pay attention and double-check their information,” Robertson said.

Despite the issues, they all said don't give up.

“Get through it and get your vote counted,” Dawsey said.

“Don't just leave and just say, 'Ah, they said I can't.' See it through,” Brown said.