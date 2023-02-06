Elected last November, Democratic State Representative Salman Bhojani, is the first person of color to represent District 92. Bhojani is also one of the two first South Asians and Muslims to serve in the Texas Legislature.

“Just so blessed. Breaking the glass ceiling and just not really caring about the color, faith, religion or whatnot. Just really working hard for the people,” said Rep. Bhojani.

Bhojani was sworn in on a historic copy of the Quran that's more than 200 years old. Tuesday, Bhojani and Republican State Representative Jacey Jetton will lay out their vision for religious freedom in the state.

“I feel like it’s so important that every Texan deserves freedom of religion and their own beliefs, and I think that is what we are trying to protect,” said Bhojani.

Bhojani has created three bills. House Bill 1882 calls for increasing the number of optional state holidays, to include holy days of more faiths. HB 1883 ensures state-mandated testing and final exams, like the STAAR, don’t take place during certain holidays. HB 1884 would recognize legal marriages in ceremonies performed by all religious leaders.

“A lot of people tell me that since I am the first Muslim, I am going to focus only on my faith. I just want to make sure that this really settles the fact that I want to work on every faith and for every constituent, whether Republican, Democrat or independent, “ said Rep. Bhojani.

Bhojani is hoping to shore up support on the senate side. He tells NBC 5 the next set of bills he's working on will focus on the economy, health care, and education.