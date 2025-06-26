STAAR scores show Texas students still lagging in math and reading

Students in Texas public schools are making progress but continue to struggle with key aspects of learning, according to the latest STAAR test results. The main culprit is a dramatic loss of learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many schools across the state closed down for months.

State policymakers know this is a problem, have made changes, and have dedicated time and money to it. It may, however, take several years to get caught up if everything goes as planned.

“We are seeing meaningful signs of academic recovery and progress. While this year also saw some improvements in math, clearly more work is needed," said Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath.

These are the first STAAR test results out since a deal to revamp high-stakes testing fell apart during the last days of the legislative session. Lawmakers plan to review the state's testing and accountability system again in two years. Until then, the status quo remains.

According to information provided by the TEA, reading and language arts scores either remained unchanged or increased by 4% compared to the previous year.

"I think that reading is a lot like a muscle. We have to read often in order to continue to be really good readers," said Gabe Grantham, education advisor at the business group Texas 2036.

Grantham reviewed the scores and told NBC 5 that, while roughly half of Texas third through eighth graders can't read at grade level, that's actually an improvement since last year, ticking up a couple of percentage points.

"Third grade is when students move from learning to read to reading to learn in their academics. So it is key that at that point we have all of our students at a point where they are reading well," said Grantham.

Math is where the big problem is. Scores remain lower than where they were back in 2019, before the pandemic. For the most recent scores for third through eighth grade, it's a mixed bag. Fifth graders went backward 3% from the year before, eighth graders did 5% better. The other grades were in between. All grades in math were below 50% of meeting state standards.

State leaders have dedicated more money and changed the curriculum to catch up. But if they don't, Grantham says, the stakes are high for the students’ future lives.

"Research actually shows that increasing math achievement up until the age of 12 actually increases your wages at age 30. So when we're saying that students are behind grade level in math, we're actually saying that they are limited in the amount of wages that they will earn later in life," said Grantham.