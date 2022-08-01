Sen. John Cornyn Says He's ‘Doing Fine' After Testing Positive for COVID

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) says he's tested positive for COVID and that he plans to continue working remotely while in quarantine.

The state's senior senator tweeted at about 11 a.m. Monday that he's doing fine and is vaccinated and boosted.

"After dodging it for 2+ years I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. I’m fully vaccinated and boosted and doing fine. While quarantining I’ll continue to fight Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin’s massive tax increase on working families remotely, consistent with CDC guidelines," Cornyn said.

Cornyn was referencing the reconciliation bill and tweeted he would be present "consistent with CDC guidelines" if it came up for a vote this week.

