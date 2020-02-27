Sec. Julian Castro Supporting U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren in Texas

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D) will be in San Antonio Thursday with former HUD Secretary Julian Castro.

Castro announced his support for Warren after ending his own candidacy for president last month and has been campaigning for her throughout the United States since.

In an interview from San Antonio, Castro talked to NBC 5 about why he chose to support Warren, how he thinks she will do in Texas, her debate performances and more.

Warren's campaign said Thursday that Castro would attend several events in Texas on Warren's behalf.

On Saturday, he will launch several canvasses, a phone bank, and join a Charros Day Brunch in South Texas. On Sunday, he will kick off canvassing events in Austin and Dallas, and join supporters and volunteers for a meet and greet in Fort Worth.

Dallas Canvass Launch -- Dallas County Democrats HQ at 1414 N. Washington Avenue. Event begins at 3 p.m. Sunday and the general public can RSVP here.

Fort Worth Canvass Launch -- Shipping and Receiving Bar, 201 S. Calhoun. Event begins at 6 p.m. Sunday and the general public can RSVP here.

You can see the interview above.