School choice voucher authors talk next steps in education overhaul

Governor Abbott's controversial top priority is closer to his desk than ever before in Austin. School choice vouchers through education savings accounts will let parents use public school money on private and home schools.

The main drivers of the bill tell NBC 5 this proposal could be on the Governor's desk by the end of the week. The program is a billion dollars, enough for roughly 100,000 students to use public money to go to private school.

It's a long and winding road that appears to be nearing its end.

“Like any policy, especially one that’s controversial and is a big change, especially things that are historic, sometimes it takes some time," said Rep. Brad Buckley, chair of the Texas House Committee on Public Education.

Last week, Buckley moved the plan through an all-night debate. It was the first time a major school choice bill passed through the lower chamber. They made several key changes to the plan and if the Senate disagreed, the two chambers would appoint negotiators to hash out the details.

Instead, the Senate chose to agree with the House version of the plan.

“We respect the process. We respect that input. We like some of the changes," said Sen. Brandon Creighton, R - Conroe, chair of the Senate Education Committee K-12.

Negotiating a final version would require another public debate and vote in both chambers. That would also eat up time in the session, which ends in May. Any changes to the bill could also lead to a different vote count in the Texas House, along with giving Democrats the opportunity to derail the bill.

The Senate has to receive the paperwork from the House. Then, they need to wait 48 hours to approve it before sending it to the Governor. Once Governor Abbott signs it into law, it will take effect by next school year.

“It will be the Governor's preference but I assume as an emergency item, it will be signed as fast as possible as a top priority for the session. As a cornerstone for the session," said Sen. Creighton.

Governor Abbott spent several million dollars against fellow Republicans in the 2023 primary election, unseating nearly a dozen anti-voucher lawmakers. That tough political move changed the dynamic in the Texas House in 2025. Several mostly rural Republicans changed their vote this year with that threat hanging in the background. They were also able to negotiate key aspects of the bill, such as required audits, hard caps on dedicating money to low-income students, and a waiting period of two years before a newly created private school can receive the state aid.

Democrats lost the vote in the Capitol last week but argue the fight isn't over.

Tuesday, after the Easter weekend, fifty of them signed on to a proposal to prevent the Republican majority from passing any amendments to the state constitution. Because changing the constitution requires a two-thirds vote in the chamber, Republicans need at least 12 Democrats to go along with it to become a reality.

Plus, education groups may challenge SB 2 - the education overhaul - in state court.

“I’m sure there will be court challenges. I think this private voucher scam violates multiple parts of the constitution," said Rep. James Talarico, D - Austin.

Talarico was one of the point people fighting choice vouchers on the floor of the Texas House last Thursday. He tells NBC 5, they plan to make it an issue in the 2026 election.

“Absolutely. The thing about this is it brings people together across the political spectrum. I can’t tell you how many MAGA moms I had working against this bill right alongside Democrats," said Rep. Talarico.