Runoffs Saturday for a handful of North Texas elections

Runoffs from the May 6 general election are being held Saturday across North Texas.

Council seats in Dallas, Fort Worth, Irving and Forest Hill will be decided along with the mayor's race in White Settlement.

In addition to seats on city councils, there are a handful of school board positions that will be voted on as well.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day. A list of races covered by NBC 5 in Dallas, Collin and Tarrant counties can be found below. Links to all North Texas county election pages can be found at the bottom of this page.

COUNTY ELECTION PAGES

For sample ballots, voting information and race results at counties throughout North Texas, visit the following county election pages here: Anderson, Bosque, Comanche, Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Delta, Denton, Ellis, Erath, Fannin, Freestone, Hamilton, Henderson, Hill, Hood, Hopkins, Hunt, Jack, Johnson, Kaufman, Lamar, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rains, Red River, Rockwall, Somervell, Tarrant, Van Zandt, Wise.