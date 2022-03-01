Runoffs Expected for EBJ's District 30 House Seat

Nine Democrats and six Republicans are fighting in Tuesday's primary to fill the vacancy in Dist. 30 left by retiring U.S. Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson.

The Democratic candidate field to fill the seat includes State Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Dallas), who was endorsed by Johnson, Arthur Dixon, Jane Hope Hamilton, Vonciel Jones Hill, Keisha Williams-Lankford, Barbara Mallory Caraway, Jessica Mason, Abel Mulugheta, and Roy Williams, Jr.

With so many Democrats looking to fill Johnson's seat, a runoff was expected.

U.S. House District 30 (D) 3% reporting

On the Republican side of this primary are six more candidates: Lizbeth Diaz, Kelvin Goodwin-Castillo, Dakinya "Kinya" Jefferson, Angeigh J. Roc'ellerpitts, and James Rodgers.

U.S. House District 30 (R) 62% reporting

Primary runoffs are May 24.

IMPORTANT PRIMARY ELECTION DATES