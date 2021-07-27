U.S. house district 6

Republicans Susan Wright, Jake Ellzey Square-Off Tuesday in Runoff for Dist. 6 Congressional Seat

Polls close at 7 p.m.; check back for election results

Susan Wright, left, and state Rep. Jake Ellzey, right, will meet in a runoff election to fill the seat of Wright's late husband, Congressman Ron Wright, who died after contracting COVID-19 earlier this year.
NBC 5 News / Texas House of Representatives

A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas on Tuesday came down to two Republicans in a race to succeed Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Susan Wright, a GOP party activist and widow of the late congressman, carried the endorsement of former President Donald Trump into the special election runoff with Jake Ellzey, a Republican state legislator who is backed by former Gov. Rick Perry.

Check back and refresh this page for live election results after the polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Few differences in policy separate the candidates, giving the race in North Texas the feel of a GOP primary.

Wright was the leading vote-getter for Texas’ 6th Congressional District in May to emerge from a crowded field of nearly two dozen candidates that included both Republicans and Democrats as well as a Libertarian and Independent candidate. In the May election, Wright hauled in 4,000 more votes than runner-up Ellzey. The top Democratic candidate, Jana Lynn Sanchez, narrowly missed securing second place, and a spot in the runoff, by just 254 votes.

  • U.S. Rep. District 6

    % reporting

    • Susan Wright

      %

      0

    • Jake Ellzey

      %

      0
With the March primary just over six months away, whoever wins the election will have only a little time to get to work before spinning up another campaign to woo voters in Tarrant, Ellis and Navarro counties.

The Texas mid-term primary is March 1, 2022. The mid-term election is on Nov. 8, 2022.

Ron Wright died just weeks into his second term and remains the only sitting member of Congress who has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Republican Luke Letlow, who won a U.S. House seat in Louisiana, also died in December after contracting the virus but had not yet been sworn into office.

Rep. Julia Letlow, his widow, won a special election to fill the seat in March.

