lone star politics

Rep. Jasmine Crockett says Democrats must show more fight

The Dallas Democrat says “authentic outrage” is needed to counter President Donald Trump’s policies

By Gromer Jeffers - The Dallas Morning News

NBC Universal, Inc.

U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett is urging Democrats to be more ferocious in their fight to resist President Donald Trump’s policies.

“You’ve just got to be honest, and you’ve got to be blunt,” Crockett said during a recording for Sunday’s edition of Lone Star Politics, a show produced by KXAS-TV (NBC5) and The Dallas Morning News. “The old way of doing politics has always been to find the perfect way to say it and to make sure that you say it diplomatically. The reality is that we’re dealing with an administration that is lawless and disrespectful.”

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Crockett, a Dallas Democrat, said it was a mistake to be “nice, friendly and kind” or “looking for a sense of normalcy, when we literally are living in a time that is anything but normal.”

“We’ve got to get comfortable with letting our hair down a little bit,” Crockett said.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Crockett’s remarks reflect the growing debate in the Democratic Party on how to best counter Trump and rebound from the 2024 political season that featured Republicans winning control of the White House and both branches of Congress.

Democrats, who polls show are unpopular with most Americans, are grappling not only with Trump but also with how to better craft a message and agenda that will lead to winning elections.

Crockett sits down with NBC 5's Phil Prazan and Gromer Jeffers from the Dallas Morning News in an extended interview from Lone Star Politics.

Lone Star Politics

Covering politics throughout the state of Texas.

lone star politics 8 hours ago

Rep. Jasmine Crockett on her future with the Democratic Party

Congress 8 hours ago

Rep. Craig Goldman on the stakes of dismantling the Department of Education

Crockett, known for her biting criticism and viral feuds with Republicans, contends that Americans want fighters, not status quo politicians. Since she took office in 2023, Crockett has had viral clashes with Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Nancy Mace of South Carolina and Elon Musk, who is heading the Department of Government Efficiency.

Read the full article from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

This article tagged under:

lone star politics
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us