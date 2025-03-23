Rep. Jasmine Crockett says Democrats must show more fight

U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett is urging Democrats to be more ferocious in their fight to resist President Donald Trump’s policies.

“You’ve just got to be honest, and you’ve got to be blunt,” Crockett said during a recording for Sunday’s edition of Lone Star Politics, a show produced by KXAS-TV (NBC5) and The Dallas Morning News. “The old way of doing politics has always been to find the perfect way to say it and to make sure that you say it diplomatically. The reality is that we’re dealing with an administration that is lawless and disrespectful.”

Crockett, a Dallas Democrat, said it was a mistake to be “nice, friendly and kind” or “looking for a sense of normalcy, when we literally are living in a time that is anything but normal.”

“We’ve got to get comfortable with letting our hair down a little bit,” Crockett said.

Crockett’s remarks reflect the growing debate in the Democratic Party on how to best counter Trump and rebound from the 2024 political season that featured Republicans winning control of the White House and both branches of Congress.

Democrats, who polls show are unpopular with most Americans, are grappling not only with Trump but also with how to better craft a message and agenda that will lead to winning elections.

Crockett, known for her biting criticism and viral feuds with Republicans, contends that Americans want fighters, not status quo politicians. Since she took office in 2023, Crockett has had viral clashes with Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Nancy Mace of South Carolina and Elon Musk, who is heading the Department of Government Efficiency.

