Problems With Mail-In Ballots Improving; Says Texas Sec. of State

The Texas Secretary of State tells NBC 5 that some of the issues seen recently with mail-in ballot applications are improving.

Those forms are different this year and some voters have mailed in old forms that get rejected.

Those forms do not include a spot for you to enter your driver's license or Social Security number that's now required by state law.

In addition, whichever one you include has to match with the number you entered when you initially registered to vote.

The Secretary of State recommends you use both.

"It is not the law. They are not required too, but if I were filling one out, especially this first year, I would put both my DPS identification as well as my Social Security number on that because only one has to match," said Texas Secretary of State John Scott.

Secretary Scott has been working with elections officials statewide trying to make sure everyone has the right forms for the mail-in applications.