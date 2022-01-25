mail-in ballots

Problems With Mail-In Ballots Improving; Says Texas Sec. of State

By Julie Fine

NBC 5 News

The Texas Secretary of State tells NBC 5 that some of the issues seen recently with mail-in ballot applications are improving.

Those forms are different this year and some voters have mailed in old forms that get rejected.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Those forms do not include a spot for you to enter your driver's license or Social Security number that's now required by state law.

In addition, whichever one you include has to match with the number you entered when you initially registered to vote.

Lone Star Politics

Covering politics throughout the state of Texas.

Mail-in Voting 23 hours ago

Some Mail-In Ballots Rejected After New Laws Take Effect

lone star politics Jan 23

Lone Star Politics: Jan. 23, 2022

The Secretary of State recommends you use both.

"It is not the law. They are not required too, but if I were filling one out, especially this first year, I would put both my DPS identification as well as my Social Security number on that because only one has to match," said Texas Secretary of State John Scott.

Secretary Scott has been working with elections officials statewide trying to make sure everyone has the right forms for the mail-in applications.

This article tagged under:

mail-in ballotstexas primary
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us