Supporters of pot decriminalization work to campaign ahead of Dallas vote in November

Voters will decide whether Dallas becomes the largest city in Texas to decriminalize misdemeanor pot possession.

Even before the measure is on the November ballot, organizers are confident that voters will follow the lead of other cities and approve it.

Despite a national debate and legalization efforts in some states, decisions over marijuana laws are almost always local.

This is one reason Ground Game Texas selected Dallas to try and decriminalize possession of marijuana under four ounces.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

“We’re excited to turn out, we’re excited to get into our community, executive director Catina Voellinger said. “And making sure our community is aware of what’s on the ballot.”

After collecting enough valid signatures in June, making it a requirement for placement on the ballot, the Dallas City Council late Wednesday approved the citizen-led charter amendment.

If passed by voters in November, it would make Dallas the largest city in Texas to say “yes” to stopping police enforcement of misdemeanor pot possession.

“There is an appetite in this city just like there is statewide for marijuana reform, councilmember Chad West said.

Similar efforts have passed in Denton and Austin which has caught the attention of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton who sued both municipalities arguing decriminalizing pot violates state law.

DPD stopped enforcing possession of two ounces or less of marijuana under its general orders in 2021, as long as the drug wasn’t connected to a violent felony under its general orders.

Chief Eddie Garcia recently told the city council that increasing the amount to four ounces, in his opinion, isn’t typical of personal amounts of possession of marijuana and wouldn’t help lower crime.

Dallas mayor Eric Johnson, along with councilmembers Carolyn King Arnold, Kathy Stewart and Cara Mendelsohn voted against sending the charter amendment to the ballot.

“This will most certainly be a benefit to drug dealers and drug houses,” Mendelsohn said.

Voellinger said recent polling shows widespread public support for the decriminalization of marijuana and that public safety will improve through fewer police interactions with the public over possessing pot.

District 7 councilmember Adam Bazaldua said it was important to emphasize the citizen-led charter amendment would decriminalize marijuana possession within the limits of a misdemeanor amount

“I’m actually really eager to see how the voters vote for this,” Bazaldua said.