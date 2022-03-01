texas primary

Polls Close at 7 P.M.

Tuesday, March 1 is the midterm primary in Texas.

Polls opened Tuesday at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. local time.

Early voting results should be available shortly after 7 p.m. with day-of voting coming in sometime after.

Early voting statewide numbers should be available after 8 p.m. after the polls close in the El Paso area (MT).

IMPORTANT PRIMARY ELECTION DATES

  • Jan. 31 -- Last day to register to vote in March 1 primary
  • Feb. 14 -- Early voting begins for the primary.
  • Feb. 18 -- The last day to apply for a mail-in ballot for the primary (request received, not postmarked).
  • Feb. 25 -- Early voting ends for the primary.
  • March 1 -- Election Day. Mail-in ballots that are not postmarked must be received by 7 p.m.
  • March 3 -- Mail-in ballots must be received by 5 p.m. if the envelope is postmarked by 7 p.m. at the location of the election on Election Day.
  • April 25 -- Last day to register to vote in Primary runoffs.
  • May 13 -- The last day to apply for a mail-in ballot for the primary runoff (request received, not postmarked).
  • May 16 -- Early voting begins for the primary runoff.
  • May 20 -- Early voting ends for the primary runoff.
  • May 24 -- Primary runoffs. Mail-in ballots that are not postmarked must be received by 7 p.m.
  • May 25 -- Mail-in ballots must be received by 5 p.m. if the envelope is postmarked by 7 p.m. at the location of the election on Election Day.
