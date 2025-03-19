Parents and students voice opinions on banning cell phones in Texas schools

Texas lawmakers will decide this spring whether to join the handful of states banning cell phones in public school districts and charter schools. Students, teachers, parents, and business groups voiced their opinion on House Bill 1481 by Rep. Caroline Fairly, R - Amarillo, Tuesday in the Texas House Public Education Committee.

If the proposal becomes law it would take effect this fall. School districts would no longer have a choice. They'd have to ban cell phones, tablets, smartwatches, and other devices for the full school day. The district would have to provide storage for the phones. Staff could confiscate the device if the student breaks the policy according to the bill.

‘"It’s kind of become apparent over the years that the school boards lack the backbone," said Matt Long, a former teacher who testified on Tuesday.

“It’s also a break from all the drama of social media. I don’t think that people understand that schools are there to prepare you for the future and not to film a TikTok in class," said Ella Sturgeon, a Killeen junior high school student.

Most of the students who spoke to the committee Tuesday generally supported the idea. Parents and their advocacy groups, however, described how they wanted a way to contact their children if there was an emergency.

“We are concerned about the full-day prohibition in the substitution, parents are concerned about not being able to reach their students during the school day," said Stephanie Holdren from the Texas PTA.

The bill also would allow districts to ban cell phones from school-sponsored events on school property, causing some to fear the specific text is too broad and gives districts too much power.

The details must be worked out, passed by both the House and Senate, and signed by the Governor, by June - to become law. The bill was left pending in committee.

Last year, the Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath came out in support of banning cell phones in the classroom.

A growing body of research has shown serious mental health declines since the introduction of the phone and social media to teenagers. The book The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt was mentioned several times in the committee. Several districts around Texas have already taken this step.

Students in special education settings would be exempted from the bill along with those who had instructions from their doctor.