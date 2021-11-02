election day

Nov. 2 Local Election, State Constitutional Amendments

Election Day is Nov. 2, 2021; polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Check back for results after 7 p.m.

Election Results Pages:
By County: Collin | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant
State Constitutional Amendments: Props 1-8
All Races: An alphabetized list of all races

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

A complete alphabetical list of races can be found above. For races in Collin, Dallas, Denton, and Tarrant counties, races are also listed above by county. A full listing of North Texas county election pages is at the bottom of the page. State amendments to the Texas Constitution are listed below.

Results will be available after polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

State Constitutional Amendments

  • State of Texas Proposition 1

    % reporting

    • For

      %

      0

    • Against

      %

      0

  • State of Texas Proposition 2

    % reporting

    • For

      %

      0

    • Against

      %

      0

  • State of Texas Proposition 3

    % reporting

    • For

      %

      0

    • Against

      %

      0

  • State of Texas Proposition 4

    % reporting

    • For

      %

      0

    • Against

      %

      0

  • State of Texas Proposition 5

    % reporting

    • For

      %

      0

    • Against

      %

      0

  • State of Texas Proposition 6

    % reporting

    • For

      %

      0

    • Against

      %

      0

  • State of Texas Proposition 7

    % reporting

    • For

      %

      0

    • Against

      %

      0

  • State of Texas Proposition 8

    % reporting

    • For

      %

      0

    • Against

      %

      0

A list of all races, listed alphabetically, can be found here.

Other County Election Pages

For other race results throughout North Texas, county election pages can be found here: Anderson, Bosque, Comanche, Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Delta, Denton, Ellis, Erath, Fannin, Freestone, Hamilton, Henderson, Hill, Hood, Hopkins, Hunt, Jack, Johnson, Kaufman, Lamar, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rains, Red River, Rockwall, Somervell, Tarrant, Van Zandt, Wise.

Election Day

election results 1 hour ago

Nov. 2 Election: Collin County

election results 1 hour ago

Nov. 2 Election: Dallas County

election results 1 hour ago

Nov. 2 Election: Denton County

election results 1 hour ago

Nov. 2 Election: Tarrant County

This article tagged under:

election dayelection resultsvoter guidetexas constitution
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us