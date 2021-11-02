election results

Nov. 2 Election: Tarrant County

Election results for the Nov. 2, 2021 election in Tarrant County, Texas. Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Check back for results after the polls close

Election Results Pages:
By County: Collin | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant
State Constitutional Amendments: Props 1-8
All Races: An alphabetized list of all races

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Voters across North Texas headed back to the polls to cast their ballots on dozens of local races. Voters considered new mayors, new city council members, new school board trustees, water districts, and municipal and school district propositions.

Races for Tarrant County are listed below, alphabetical by city. In cities where the vote was split across county lines, those results are cumulative in the races below.

Results will be available after polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Tarrant County Races

A list of all races, listed alphabetically, can be found here.

Other County Election Pages

For other race results throughout North Texas, county election pages can be found here: Anderson, Bosque, Comanche, Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Delta, Denton, Ellis, Erath, Fannin, Freestone, Hamilton, Henderson, Hill, Hood, Hopkins, Hunt, Jack, Johnson, Kaufman, Lamar, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rains, Red River, Rockwall, Somervell, Tarrant, Van Zandt, Wise.

Election Day

election day 60 mins ago

Nov. 2 Local Election, State Constitutional Amendments

election results 1 hour ago

Nov. 2 Election: Collin County

election results 1 hour ago

Nov. 2 Election: Dallas County

election results 1 hour ago

Nov. 2 Election: Denton County

This article tagged under:

election resultsTarrant Countyelection daytarrant county elections
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us