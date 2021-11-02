Nov. 2 Election: Tarrant County

Election Results Pages:
Voters across North Texas headed back to the polls to cast their ballots on dozens of local races. Voters considered new mayors, new city council members, new school board trustees, water districts, and municipal and school district propositions.
Races for Tarrant County are listed below, alphabetical by city. In cities where the vote was split across county lines, those results are cumulative in the races below.
Results will be available after polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Tarrant County Races
- AZLE ISD PROPOSITION A – HS IMPROVEMENTS ( LABS, KITCHEN, WELDING)
- AZLE ISD PROPOSITION B – HS IMPROVEMENTS (FINE ARTS, FIELDHOUSE)
- BENBROOK CITY COUNCIL PLACE 3
- BENBROOK CITY COUNCIL PLACE 5
- BENBROOK CITY COUNCIL PLACE 7 (UNOPPOSED)
- BENBROOK MAYOR
- BENBROOK WATER AUTHORITY
- CARROLL ISD TRUSTEE PLACE 7
- FORT WORTH ISD PROPOSITION A – FACILITY IMPROVEMENTS
- FORT WORTH ISD PROPOSITION B – FINE ARTS IMPROVEMENTS
- FORT WORTH ISD PROPOSITION C – STADIUM IMPROVEMENTS
- FORT WORTH ISD PROPOSITION D – REC IMPROVEMENTS
- GODLEY ISD PROPOSITION A – TAX RATE INCREASE
- KELLER PROPOSITION A – CRIME CONTROL PREVENTION DISTRICT
- MANSFIELD ISD PROPOSITION A – TAX RATE INCREASE
- SOUTHLAKE PROPOSITION A – PARKS (DENTON, TARRANT COUNTIES)
- TARRANT COUNTY PROPOSITION A – STREET IMPROVEMENTS
- TARRANT COUNTY PROPOSITION B – CRIMINAL DA OFFICE
- TROPHY CLUB CITY COUNCIL PLACE 2 (UNEXPIRED TERM) (DENTON, TARRANT COUNTIES)
- TROPHY CLUB CITY COUNCIL PLACE 5 (UNEXPIRED TERM) (DENTON, TARRANT COUNTIES)
- WATAUGA PROPOSITION A – ALCOHOL
- WHITE SETTLEMENT CITY COUNCIL PLACE 4
- WHITE SETTLEMENT CITY COUNCIL PLACE 5 (UNOPPOSED)
- WHITE SETTLEMENT ISD PROPOSITION A – FACILITY IMPROVEMENTS
- WHITE SETTLEMENT ISD PROPOSITION B – TAX INCREASE
