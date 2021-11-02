Nov. 2 Election: Dallas County

Election Results Pages:
Voters across North Texas headed back to the polls to cast their ballots on dozens of local races. Voters considered new mayors, new city council members, new school board trustees, water districts, and municipal and school district propositions.
Races for Dallas County are listed below, alphabetical by city. In cities where the vote was split across county lines, those results are cumulative in the races below.
Results will be available after polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Dallas County Races
- GLENN HEIGHTS CITY COUNCIL PLACE 1 (UNOPPOSED)
- GLENN HEIGHTS CITY COUNCIL PLACE 3
- GLENN HEIGHTS CITY COUNCIL PLACE 5 (UNOPPOSED)
- HIGHLAND PARK ISD PROPOSITION A – COMPENSATION
- LEWISVILLE PROPOSITION A – PUBLIC SAFETY FACILITIES (DENTON AND DALLAS COUNTIES)
- MESQUITE CITY COUNCIL PLACE 1
- MESQUITE CITY COUNCIL PLACE 2
- MESQUITE CITY COUNCIL PLACE 3
- MESQUITE CITY COUNCIL PLACE 4
- MESQUITE CITY COUNCIL PLACE 5
- MESQUITE CITY COUNCIL PLACE 6
- MESQUITE MAYOR
- MESQUITE PROPOSITION A – FIRE, POLICE PAY
- RICHARDSON PROPOSITION A – STREET IMPROVEMENTS (DALLAS, COLLIN COUNTIES)
- RICHARDSON PROPOSITION B – PUBLIC BUILDINGS (DALLAS, COLLIN COUNTIES)
- RICHARDSON PROPOSITION C – SIDEWALKS (DALLAS, COLLIN COUNTIES)
- RICHARDSON PROPOSITION D – FLOOD CONTROL (DALLAS, COLLIN COUNTIES)
- RICHARDSON PROPOSITION E – PARKS (DALLAS, COLLIN COUNTIES)
- SACHSE PROPOSITION A – STREET IMPROVEMENTS (DALLAS, COLLIN COUNTIES)
- SACHSE PROPOSITION B – STREET IMPROVEMENTS (DALLAS, COLLIN COUNTIES)
- SACHSE PROPOSITION C – STREET IMPROVEMENTS (DALLAS, COLLIN COUNTIES)
- SACHSE PROPOSITION D – ANIMAL SHELTER (DALLAS, COLLIN COUNTIES)
- WYLIE PROPOSITION A – STREET IMPROVEMENTS (DALLAS, COLLIN COUNTIES)
- WYLIE PROPOSITION B – STREET IMPROVEMENTS (DALLAS, COLLIN COUNTIES)
- WYLIE PROPOSITION C – STREET IMPROVEMENTS DOWNTOWN (DALLAS, COLLIN COUNTIES)
