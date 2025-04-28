North Texas voters to consider nearly $5 billion in school bond proposals on Saturday, May 3

Nine school districts in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties will ask voters to approve bond packages on Saturday, May 3.

Details on the school district's proposals can be found below. Check back on election night for results.

Voters are asked whether they are " For" or "Against" a particular bond proposal.

Argyle ISD's $423 million bond proposal

Argyle voters will vote on a $423 million school bond package on May 3. The two propositions would build new schools, renovate others, and build a new baseball/softball complex. More details on the two propositions can be read here.

Blue Ridge ISD's $59 million bond proposal

Blue Ridge ISD in Collin County is asking voters to consider a single proposition, a $54 million bond to renovate aging buildings and build new ones to accommodate anticipated growth. The school board is asking voters to approve a $59,470,000 bond package to fund the construction of a new intermediate school for grades 3-5, replace 36 HVAC units at various campuses, and replace the roof and renovate the gym at the high school while adding parking spaces outside. The district also wants to buy six new buses and improve the transportation facility. The bond would pay to build a new small animal barn and add instructional space for the agriculture program, upgrade sound and lighting for the fine arts program and replace lockers at the middle school gym.

The district said the bond could be paid for with the existing $.50 per $100 of valuation I&S tax rate and that if approved, property owners would not see a tax rate increase. The existing I&S tax rate would not be reduced if voters reject the bond proposal.

THE ISSUANCE OF BONDS IN THE AMOUNT OF $59,470,000 FOR SCHOOL FACILITIES AND BUSES AND THE LEVY OF TAXES SUFFICIENT TO PAY THE PRINCIPAL OF AND INTEREST ON THE BONDS. THIS IS A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE.

Celina ISD's $2.3 billion bond proposal

Celina voters will vote on a roughly $2.3 billion school bond package Saturday. The two propositions would fund the construction of new schools, upgrade safety, and increase technology. More details on the two propositions can be read here.

DeSoto ISD's $200 million bond proposal

The DeSoto Independent School District board of trustees will ask voters on Saturday, May 3, to approve three bond propositions that would authorize spending $200 million to replace and improve campuses and athletic facilities. More details on the three propositions can be read here.

Ferris ISD's $135 million bond proposal

The Ferris ISD is asking voters to approve a single bond proposition worth nearly $135 million, providing $53 million for districtwide upgrades and improvements, $8.5 million for new classrooms at Longino Elementary, and $73 million for a new 5th and 6th-grade campus.

The district said the projects are necessary to alleviate overcrowding, plan for anticipated growth, and improve academic accountability. The district said approving the bond package will result in a $.11 increase to the I&S tax rate. The tax increase, for a family living in a $250,000 home with a $100,000 homestead exemption, would result in an annual increase of about $165 on a family's property tax bill.

THE ISSUANCE OF BONDS IN THE AMOUNT OF $134,740,000 FOR SCHOOL FACILITIES AND THE LEVY OF TAXES SUFFICIENT TO PAY THE PRINCIPAL OF AND INTEREST ON THE BONDS. THIS IS A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE.

Kennedale ISD's $11 million bond proposal

Voters in Kennedale will consider an $11 million bond package with three propositions that would fund renovating district facilities, including a middle school stadium, a high school auditorium, and a performing arts center, and pay for new student transportation vehicles. More details on the three propositions can be read here.

Lovejoy ISD's $276 million bond

Voters in Lovejoy will consider five propositions as part of a $276 million school bond package to build new schools, renovate existing campuses and sports facilities, buy new buses and make technology upgrades and replacements. More details on the five propositions can be read here.

Melissa ISD's $875 million bond

Voters in Melissa will consider an $875 million school bond package to build new schools, renovate existing campuses, and upgrade districtwide transportation, technology, and security. More details on the two propositions can be read here.

Mesquite ISD's $600 million bond

The Mesquite Independent School District board of trustees is asking voters to approve two propositions that are part of a $600 million bond to address safety, security, and aging facilities and equipment. More details on the two propositions can be read here.

HOW ARE TEXAS SCHOOL DISTRICTS FUNDED?

Texas school districts are funded by three sources: Federal money, state money and local taxes. Local taxes comprise two tax rates, Maintenance and Operations (M&O) and Interest and Sinking (I&S), set by the school board. M&O is the money used to pay for the day-to-day operations of a school district, including salaries and professional development, utilities, curriculum, building maintenance, and student services. I&S is the money generated from bonds to pay for new buildings, renovations, security, buses and other large expenses. The I&S tax rate is used to repay the bonds. Funding approved for M&O and I&S projects can't be mixed.

HOW CAN BOND MONEY BE SPENT?

Bond money can only be spent on capital projects like new buildings, renovations, security upgrades, land acquisition, and other non-recurring costs. It can't be spent on salaries, staff, utilities, fuel, or other recurring costs. The money repaid from a bond will include interest over time, generally 30 years. Many districts try to repay their bonds early to save on the interest obligation.

WHAT IS A VATRE?

VATRE stands for Voter Approval Tax Rate Elections. If a district needs to increase funding for salaries, daily operating expenses, or other recurring costs, then they have to ask voters to approve of an increase of the M&O Voter Approved Tax Rate (VATR). Many districts hold VATREs to increase M&O funding because they have a deficit. State legislators have not increased funding for schools since 2019, and with inflation and the addition of unfunded mandates, such as adding an armed officer on each campus, many school districts say they are strapped for cash.

'THIS IS A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE'

A state law requires Texas school districts to include the statement, “This is a property tax increase,” on every ballot proposition. That is true even if the proposition does not increase the tax rate. In their proposals, many Texas school districts say they can issue bonds without increasing the I&S rate. This is often done by taking on new bond debt as old, declining debt is paid off. Read the district's proposal thoroughly to understand whether voting for the bond package will result in a tax rate change. Even without an increase in the tax rate, changes in property tax appraisals could result in a larger tax bill for the property owner.