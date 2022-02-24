Weeks before Russia launched its attack on Ukraine, U.S. Rep. Colin Allred (D-Dallas) was there, meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Now, he watches as the country is under attack.

“We have to do everything we can to gather the world, to isolate and punish Russia for this. Russia has to become an international pariah. This is completely unprovoked. This is the worst attack and worst security situation we had in the world since really World War II because of the scale of what is happening,” said Allred.

With sanctions increasing, concerns about how all of this will impact the people of Ukraine, their neighbors, and the global economy are growing.

“What you do from here is sanctions and alliances. And so sanctions against Russia and then alliances with your friends that you are worried about, so deepening our ties and our strengths with countries that are facing threats right now,” said Taylor.

With more sanctions, NATO action, and pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin, nations now facing a new uncertainty with worldwide implications.