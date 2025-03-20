North Texas Congressional leaders talk about inspiring the next generation

In an arena historically dominated by men, for decades women have chipped away at the glass ceiling in Texas Politics.

In 1925, Miriam "Ma" Ferguson was the first woman governor of Texas. Six decades later, Texans elected Ann Richards, the second woman, to govern the Lone Star State.

On the congressional level, from U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, R-Fort Worth, to the late Dallas Congresswoman Eddie Berniece Johnson, Texas is known for its strong female leaders.

“It’s amazing to think about the women who have been in this position in the past, people who fought to get women in this position, and how right now, our strong voice, not only in Congress but around the world," said Beth Van Duyne, a Republican representing Texas District 24.

"Here in Women's History Month, we've had an incredible history, but what I'm excited about is the history that women have yet to make and we just have to make sure that as women, we're constantly elevating one another to make sure that that history can be forged," said U.S. Julie Johnson, a Democrat who represents the 32nd Congressional District which includes parts of Dallas, Collin and Denton Counties.

Even though she's a freshman on the national stage, the career attorney, who is the first openly gay member of Congress from the South, served in the Texas House of Representatives. Johnson replaced Collin Allred, who left his spot to run for the Senate.

Out of the 38 members in the 119 U.S. Congress representing Texas, seven are women.

They include, Jasmine Crockett D-TX 30th, Monica De La Cruz R-TX 15th, Beth Van Duyne R-TX 24th, Veronica Escobar D-TX 16th, Lizzie Fletcher D-TX 7th, Sylvia Garcia D-TX 29th, Julie Johnson D-TX 32nd

"I’m the first woman to hold this seat in Congress, and I think that’s really important, we need women’s voices at the table," said Johnson.

“I have a responsibility in the next generation, to make sure we are appreciated and that we are doing good," said Van Duyne a Republican who represents parts of Dallas and Tarrant Counties.

Before being re-elected for her third term in Congress, Van Duyne served as the regional administrator for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development during President Trump's first term. Before that, she was the mayor of Irving and a city council member.

"Many times we come up with different opinions and I think it's respecting the individual and not just assuming who they are, by what political party. What's important to them just by looking at them but this is why it's so important when we come back to the district that you're having these conversations,"

As both representatives navigate the halls of Congress, even if both of their opinions differ, they both offer similar takes. They're focused on policy while recognizing they're laying the foundation for the next group of women leaders.

"Just making sure that women understand that they are role models and that to help other women. Not to look down, and sometimes women can be their worst enemy, right? And not doing that," said Van Duyne.

"Women still earn less than men. Women still can't achieve the presidency. Women still are underrepresented in CEOs and opportunities and we still have a real big gender discrimination problem in this country," said Johnson.

In regards to achieving political parity in Texas, meaning equality for women in appointment and elected office, the Lone Star Parity Project, said more representation is needed across the board.

"One thing that continues to be clear is that there are a lot more women running at local level positions that were never highlighted before," said Adrianna Maberry, co-founder of the Lone Star Parity Project which started eight years ago to track and analyze data of women in Texas politics.

"For example, we have positions like county clerks and county tax assessor collectors, and all the judgeships in Texas are elected. For those positions, women tend to represent 85% or even 90% of the elected positions, which I had never heard anything of that sort before we actually looked into it and put the numbers together," said Maberry.

She said not enough women are entering all positions like county commissioner or sheriff, which she said are 10% of representation.

"So to really level out and get that 50-50 representation in Texas that we hope to achieve one day, we need women to enter at all levels of office," explained Maberry.

It's part of the reason Van Duyne said she created the 'Iron Ladies Pack' to help other like minded women in politics get money to win their races.

"It's not that I think that women are necessarily better candidates, but to even the playing field, I wanted to make sure that women who are stuck in very tough races, where a lot of money was being raised against them, that they had an opportunity to be able to get their voice out," explained Van Duyne.

Johnson said, "Our [women] perspectives are different. Our problem-solving skills are far superior in my opinion, but we see the needs of people in our kids differently and we really need to be at the table and be part of the policy discussions that affect women."

Regardless of party, both women, who are mothers, said it's about inspiring the next generation.

"When you're in a private setting, when you're in a business setting, helping raise those women up who are just coming into that industry, that career, making sure that they see your experience and can learn from it," said Van Duyne.

"Why not try, push yourself, go forward, be the leader that you wanna be, If you think you can make a difference in something, and if you think you can advance, then do it. That's my message," said Johnson.