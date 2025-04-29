Decision 2025

Nearly two dozen mayoral races held in North Texas on Saturday

Election Day is May 3 and polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC 5 News

Election Day is Saturday, May 3, and among the hundreds of races being decided by North Texas voters are mayoral contests in nearly two dozen cities.

Below is the list of cities in Collin, Dallas, Denton, and Tarrant counties that have mayoral races on Saturday. Check back on election night for race results.

  • Addison
  • Argyle
  • Balch Springs
  • Combine (unopposed)
  • Copper Canyon
  • DeSoto
  • Edgecliff Village
  • Flower Mound
  • Fort Worth
  • Garland
  • Grand Prairie
  • Haltom City
  • Haslet (unopposed)
  • Mansfield
  • McKinney
  • Melissa
  • Pilot Point
  • Ponder
  • Richardson
  • Rowlett
  • Sachse
  • Seagoville
  • Sunnyvale

ELECTION DAY

Decision 2025 Apr 21

Voter Guide: May 3, 2025 North Texas election

Decision 2025 Apr 28

North Texas voters to consider nearly $5 billion in school bond proposals Saturday

Decision 2025
