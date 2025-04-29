Nearly two dozen mayoral races held in North Texas on Saturday

Election Day is Saturday, May 3, and among the hundreds of races being decided by North Texas voters are mayoral contests in nearly two dozen cities.
Below is the list of cities in Collin, Dallas, Denton, and Tarrant counties that have mayoral races on Saturday. Check back on election night for race results.
- Addison
- Argyle
- Balch Springs
- Combine (unopposed)
- Copper Canyon
- DeSoto
- Edgecliff Village
- Flower Mound
- Fort Worth
- Garland
- Grand Prairie
- Haltom City
- Haslet (unopposed)
- Mansfield
- McKinney
- Melissa
- Pilot Point
- Ponder
- Richardson
- Rowlett
- Sachse
- Seagoville
- Sunnyvale
Election Day is Saturday, May 3. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
