Nearly two dozen mayoral races held in North Texas on Saturday

Election Day is Saturday, May 3, and among the hundreds of races being decided by North Texas voters are mayoral contests in nearly two dozen cities.

Below is the list of cities in Collin, Dallas, Denton, and Tarrant counties that have mayoral races on Saturday. Check back on election night for race results.

Addison

Argyle

Balch Springs

Combine (unopposed)

Copper Canyon

DeSoto

Edgecliff Village

Flower Mound

Fort Worth

Garland

Grand Prairie

Haltom City

Haslet (unopposed)

Mansfield

McKinney

Melissa

Pilot Point

Ponder

Richardson

Rowlett

Sachse

Seagoville

Sunnyvale

Election Day is Saturday, May 3. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.