NBC 5 Creates Podcast With Extended Access to Lone Star Politics

Sometimes there is just too much to cover in 30 minutes, so NBC 5's Lone Star Politics has extended coverage with extra interviews, analysis and content covering the latest in local and national politics in the Lone Star Politics podcast.

This extra time and the new platform allow time for NBC 5 political reporter, Julie Fine, and Dallas Morning News political reporter, Gromer Jeffers to shed more light on some down-ballot races that might not get as much in-depth coverage on-air due to time restraints.

Listeners will also have the opportunity to get to know the Lone Star Politics team in a more casual and personal setting, where they open up and share things like their fantasy football draft picks and reminisce about their experiences at past political conventions.

Watch Lone Star Politics on NBC 5 each Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and listen to exclusive content Sunday mornings beginning at 9 a.m. via your favorite podcast source, just in time for the final push toward this year’s general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Just search “Lone Star Politics” on your favorite podcast source.



Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/098z4TrN9p5FUQZZ5OO2id



Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lone-star-politics/id1527800881