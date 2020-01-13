Mike Bloomberg Says He Can Win Texas, Talks Election, Immigration

Former Mayor NYC Mike Bloomberg returned to Texas Saturday, kicking-off his nationwide campaign with a bus tour that included a stop in several Texas cities.

During a stop in Dallas, Bloomberg sat down with NBC 5 political reporter Julie Fine and The Dallas Morning News' political writer Gromer Jeffers for a discussion about the election, beating Trump and what it'll take to win the Democratic nomination this summer.

With the Texas primary coming up March 3, Jeffers asked Bloomberg why Texas voters should choose him over the other Democratic candidates running for president.

"I can’t speak for the other candidates. I can tell you why they should choose me. I have the experience, how to bring people together, how to create teams, how to delegate, how to get the experts, recruit the experts. They would come, I think I would be able to get the best and the brightest around this country, to come to work for each of the federal agencies. We need to do that," said Bloomberg.

Bloomberg pointed to his time as mayor of New York City, along with his experience in business. He got into the race late and said he joined because he was concerned about the candidates in the field having what it takes to beat Donald Trump.

Video: Full Interview: Bloomberg Talks Election, Immigration and Winning in Texas

“I said that he is just too tough for these people, and I know how to beat him and I think he is the exactly the wrong guy in the job,” Bloomberg added.

Bloomberg came to Texas as Republican Gov. Greg Abbott decided to no longer participate in the refugee resettlement program. Abbott wrote in a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ,“In addition to accepting refugees all these years, Texas has been left by Congress to deal with disproportionate migration issues resulting from a broken federal immigration system,” and added that the state had done more than its share.

Bloomberg called it an outrage.

“It’s not good for Texas. It’s not good for America. It is certainly not good for the people who are trying to get in,” said Bloomberg.

Bloomberg elaborated on his immigration plans, which would control the border and provide a path to citizenship.

“We are not going to deport people. You couldn’t if you wanted too. But these are people who are so integrated into our society already,” said Bloomberg.

Dallas was one of several stops in Texas. The state is an important one for him, since he is skipping the early contests. Bloomberg continues to run television ads, and tells us he will be back in The Lone Star State.

“If I can get the message out that I have the kind of experience this country needs, and I have the drive and experience to put people together, and then yeah, I think you can win Texas,” said Bloomberg.