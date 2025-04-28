Melissa voters to decide on $875 million school bond package Saturday

Voters in Melissa will consider an $875 million school bond package on Saturday to build new schools, renovate existing campuses, and upgrade districtwide transportation, technology, and security.

The Melissa ISD school board said the bond proposal addresses "student growth, facility improvements, and technology updates." The plan includes money to buy land and build new schools, renovate existing schools, and expand transportation. The package also includes money for security, technology, and network upgrades.

The district said the proposed bond will not increase the current I&S tax rate of $0.50 per $100 of property valuation.

"For homeowners within the district, this means no increase in their annual tax rate. Funding for the bond projects will be supported by increased property valuations and continued growth within the district," the school district said.

Voters will be asked whether they are "For" or "Against" each proposition.

Melissa ISD Proposition A

Proposition A will use $800 million to construct or renovate the following facilities:

Early Childcare Center

3-5 Elementary Schools

Middle School

9th Grade Center

Facility Additions and Renovations

Buses and Transportation Expansions

Land Acquisition

THE ISSUANCE OF BONDS IN THE AMOUNT OF $800,000,000 FOR SCHOOL FACILITIES, LAND, AND BUSES AND THE LEVY OF TAXES SUFFICIENT TO PAY THE PRINCIPAL OF AND INTEREST ON THE BONDS.

Melissa ISD Proposition B

Proposition B will use $75 million for technology, security and network upgrades.

Technology

Upgrade Network Infrastructure

In-classroom Technology

Digital Safety and Security Systems

Devices for Students and Staff

THE ISSUANCE OF BONDS IN THE AMOUNT OF $75,000,000 FOR SCHOOL TECHNOLOGY IMPROVEMENTS AND THE LEVY OF TAXES SUFFICIENT TO PAY THE PRINCIPAL OF AND INTEREST ON THE BONDS.

Early voting runs from April 22-29. Election Day is May 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

HOW ARE TEXAS SCHOOL DISTRICTS FUNDED?

Texas school districts are funded by three sources: Federal money, state money and local taxes. Local taxes comprise two tax rates, Maintenance and Operations (M&O) and Interest and Sinking (I&S), set by the school board. M&O is the money used to pay for the day-to-day operations of a school district, including salaries and professional development, utilities, curriculum, building maintenance, and student services. I&S is the money generated from bonds to pay for new buildings, renovations, security, buses and other large expenses. The I&S tax rate is used to repay the bonds. Funding approved for M&O and I&S projects can't be mixed.

HOW CAN BOND MONEY BE SPENT?

Bond money can only be spent on capital projects like new buildings, renovations, security upgrades, land acquisition, and other non-recurring costs. It can't be spent on salaries, staff, utilities, fuel, or other recurring costs. The money repaid from a bond will include interest over time, generally 30 years. Many districts try to repay their bonds early to save on the interest obligation.

WHAT IS A VATRE?

VATRE stands for Voter Approval Tax Rate Elections. If a district needs to increase funding for salaries, daily operating expenses, or other recurring costs, then they have to ask voters to approve of an increase of the M&O Voter Approved Tax Rate (VATR). Many districts hold VATREs to increase M&O funding because they have a deficit. State legislators have not increased funding for schools since 2019, and with inflation and the addition of unfunded mandates, such as adding an armed officer on each campus, many school districts say they are strapped for cash.

'THIS IS A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE'

A state law requires Texas school districts to include the statement, “This is a property tax increase,” on every ballot proposition. That is true even if the proposition does not increase the tax rate. In their proposals, many Texas school districts say they can issue bonds without increasing the I&S rate. This is often done by taking on new bond debt as old, declining debt is paid off. Read the district's proposal thoroughly to understand whether voting for the bond package will result in a tax rate change. Even without an increase in the tax rate, changes in property tax appraisals could result in a larger tax bill for the property owner.