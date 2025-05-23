Mayors in 10 Tarrant County cities urge commissioners court to delay redistricting vote

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker and nine other Tarrant County mayors are asking for a delay in a county vote on redistricting the commissioners court ahead of the 2026 primary and midterm elections.

The mayors of Fort Worth, Arlington, Hurst, Forest Hill, Everman, Edgecliff Village, Grand Prairie, Haltom City, Pantego and Mansfield all signed a letter (embedded below) asking County Judge Tim O'Hare and the court to consider postponing the vote until the 2030 census.

The county district maps were last redrawn after the 2010 census. In 2020, the district lines were not redrawn after the commissioners court found that the current lines were demographically balanced and didn't need updating. Redistricting in the middle of the decade is an unusual practice.

In a statement accompanying the letter, Parker said she wanted to be sure that any redistricting was compliant with the law and used the most current demographic data. Parker said the five proposed maps could be subjected to legal challenges at both the state and federal levels and that they use 2020 census data, which doesn't capture the county's last five years of growth.

In April, the five Tarrant County Commissioners approved by a vote of 3-2 hiring an out-of-state law firm to analyze and create new district maps. Commissioner Alisa Simmons said Public Interest Legal Foundation returned with five maps in less than a week and immediately questioned how they were drawn up. A representative for PILF said the maps were drawn up with input from the commissioners.

Those maps have been published online for the public to see. To view and read more about the proposed redistricting map options, how to submit your own maps, and how to provide comments, visit the Tarrant County Redistricting 2025 website. The drafts of the redistricting maps are now available on the Tarrant County Commissioners’ homepage under the “Redistricting 2025” tab.

The vote is currently set for June 3.

In Texas, what is the county commissioners court?

In Texas, each of the state's 254 counties has a commissioners court of five elected members, including the county judge and four commissioners. The commissioners court is the governing body of the county. It runs the county much like a city council runs a city, overseeing the county hospitals, sheriff's office, and other county offices. County judges are elected countywide and serve four-year terms. Commissioners represent a precinct; two are elected every two years on staggered four-year terms.