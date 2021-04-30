election results

May 1 Election Results From Across North Texas

Polls close at 7 p.m. Saturday

Election Results Pages:
Special Election: U.S. Rep. Dist. 6
By County: Collin | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant
All Races: Alphabetical Listing

NBC 5 is providing results for more than 450 races up for election in North Texas on May 1, 2021. Links to many of those races can be found above, organized by county. A comprehensive list of all races is also available above, organized in alphabetical order. We have also created lists of just mayoral races, municipal propositions and school bond propositions that can be found below.

Decision 2021 Election Results

The results of more than 450 races can be seen in the pages below, sorted by category and county.

May 1 Election Results: Dallas County

May 1 Election Results: Tarrant County

May 1 Election Results: Denton County

May 1 Election Results: Collin County

May 1 Election Results: Dozens of North Texas Cities, Towns Electing New Mayors

May 1 Election Results: School District Propositions, Bonds

County Election Pages

For other race results throughout North Texas, county election pages can be found here: Anderson, Bosque, Comanche, Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Delta, Denton, Ellis, Erath, Fannin, Freestone, Hamilton, Henderson, Hill, Hood, Hopkins, Hunt, Jack, Johnson, Kaufman, Lamar, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rains, Red River, Rockwall, Somervell, Tarrant, Van Zandt, Wise.

