May 1 Election: Dozens of North Texas Cities, Towns Electing New Mayors

Fort Worth and Arlington aren't the only cities in North Texas electing new mayors on May 1. More than three dozen cities and towns will vote on who'll be the next to lead their city.
A complete alphabetical list of mayoral elections being held in Dallas, Collin, Denton and Tarrant counties can be found below.
While candidates may be affiliated with political parties, mayoral elections are nonpartisan. Incumbents are marked with (I).
After 7 p.m. on Election Day, come back to see the results of each race.
Election Day
Addison
Joe Chow (I)
Unopposed
Anna
Glen Johnson
Nate Pike (I)
Arlington
Jerry Warden (disqualified)
Marvin Sutton
Cirio Ocampo Jr
Dewayne T. Washington
Jim Ross
Doni Anthony
Michael Glaspie
Kelly R. Burke
Read more on the Arlington mayoral candidates here. There is no incumbent in Arlington, Mayor Jeff Williams is leaving office due to term limits.
Azle
Alan Brundrett (I)
Bradley Hart
Bedford
Kyle McDonald
Michael Boyter (I)
Blue Mound
William H. Zimmer 2nd
Sergio Melendez
Darlene Copeland
Coppell
Wes Mays
Rob Anderson
Copper Canyon
Ron Robertson (I)
Greg Porter
Corinth
Lindsey Rayl
Bill Heidemann (I)
Double Oak
Von Beougher
Unopposed
Edgecliff
Mickey Rigney (I)
Janell Britton
Fairview
Cynthia Brugge
Henry Lessner (I)
Flower Mound
Cheryl Moore
Stephanie Bell
Jehangir ''JR'' Raja
Derek France
Itamar Gelbman
Fort Worth
Read more on the candidates in this race here.
Mike Haynes
Steve Penate
Cedric C. Kanyinda
Chris Rector
Mattie Parker
W. Brian Byrd
Ann Zadeh
Daniel ''DC'' Caldwell, I
Mylene George
Deborah Peoples
Garland
Scott LeMay (I)
Roel G. Garcia Sr.
Grapevine
Nick Kaufman
William D. Tate (I)
Haltom City
An Truong (I)
Willis O'Dell
Haslet
Gary Hulsey
Bob Golden (I)
Justin
Greg Scott
Liz Woodall
Krum
Ronald G. Harris Jr (I)
Unopposed
Lakeside
Sherrie Kubala Watkins
Walter Bowen
Lewisville
Tiffanie Fowler
Della Parker-Mims
TJ Gilmore
Timothy M. Friebel Jr.
Little Elm
Ken Eaken
Nick Musteen
Curtis J. Cornelious
Lucas
Leslie Wizner
Jim Olk (I)
McKinney
Jimmy R. Stewart
George Fuller (I)
Tom Meredith
Nevada
Benito Ponce
Unopposed
Oak Point
Dena Meek
Unopposed
Pantego
Doug Davis (I)
Unopposed
Plano
Lydia Ortega
Lily Bao
John Muns
Richardson
Paul Voelker (I)
Unopposed
Roanoke
Moueed Rajabi
Carl ''Scooter'' Gierisch (I)
Saginaw
Todd Flippo (I)
Unopposed
Sansom Park
Steve Young
Art Miner
Seagoville
Dennis K. Childress (I)
Unopposed
Shady Shores
Cindy Aughinbaugh (I)
Unopposed
Southlake
John Huffman
Debra Edmondson
Sunnyvale
Saji George (I)
Unopposed
Westworth Village
L. Kelly Jones (I)
Unopposed