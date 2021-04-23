election day

May 1 Election: Dozens of North Texas Cities, Towns Electing New Mayors

Election Day is May 1; Early voting runs April 19-30

John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Fort Worth and Arlington aren't the only cities in North Texas electing new mayors on May 1. More than three dozen cities and towns will vote on who'll be the next to lead their city.

A complete alphabetical list of mayoral elections being held in Dallas, Collin, Denton and Tarrant counties can be found below.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

While candidates may be affiliated with political parties, mayoral elections are nonpartisan. Incumbents are marked with (I).

After 7 p.m. on Election Day, come back to see the results of each race.

Election Day

Fort Worth Mayor Apr 19

11 Candidates Crowd Field in Fort Worth Mayor's Race

Arlington Apr 19

7 Candidates on the Ballot to Replace Outgoing Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams

Addison
Joe Chow (I)
Unopposed

Anna
Glen Johnson
Nate Pike (I)

Arlington
Jerry Warden (disqualified)
Marvin Sutton
Cirio Ocampo Jr
Dewayne T. Washington
Jim Ross
Doni Anthony
Michael Glaspie
Kelly R. Burke

Read more on the Arlington mayoral candidates here. There is no incumbent in Arlington, Mayor Jeff Williams is leaving office due to term limits.

Azle
Alan Brundrett (I)
Bradley Hart

Bedford
Kyle McDonald
Michael Boyter (I)

Blue Mound
William H. Zimmer 2nd
Sergio Melendez
Darlene Copeland

Coppell
Wes Mays
Rob Anderson

Copper Canyon
Ron Robertson (I)
Greg Porter

Corinth
Lindsey Rayl
Bill Heidemann (I)

Double Oak
Von Beougher
Unopposed

Edgecliff
Mickey Rigney (I)
Janell Britton

Fairview
Cynthia Brugge
Henry Lessner (I)

Flower Mound
Cheryl Moore
Stephanie Bell
Jehangir ''JR'' Raja
Derek France
Itamar Gelbman

Fort Worth
Read more on the candidates in this race here.
Mike Haynes
Steve Penate
Cedric C. Kanyinda
Chris Rector
Mattie Parker
W. Brian Byrd
Ann Zadeh
Daniel ''DC'' Caldwell, I
Mylene George
Deborah Peoples

Garland
Scott LeMay (I)
Roel G. Garcia Sr.

Grapevine
Nick Kaufman
William D. Tate (I)

Haltom City
An Truong (I)
Willis O'Dell

Haslet
Gary Hulsey
Bob Golden (I)

Justin
Greg Scott
Liz Woodall

Krum
Ronald G. Harris Jr (I)
Unopposed

Lakeside
Sherrie Kubala Watkins
Walter Bowen

Lewisville
Tiffanie Fowler
Della Parker-Mims
TJ Gilmore
Timothy M. Friebel Jr.

Little Elm
Ken Eaken
Nick Musteen
Curtis J. Cornelious

Lucas
Leslie Wizner
Jim Olk (I)

McKinney
Jimmy R. Stewart
George Fuller (I)
Tom Meredith

Nevada
Benito Ponce
Unopposed

Oak Point
Dena Meek
Unopposed

Pantego
Doug Davis (I)
Unopposed

Plano
Lydia Ortega
Lily Bao
John Muns

Richardson
Paul Voelker (I)
Unopposed

Roanoke
Moueed Rajabi
Carl ''Scooter'' Gierisch (I)

Saginaw
Todd Flippo (I)
Unopposed

Sansom Park
Steve Young
Art Miner

Seagoville
Dennis K. Childress (I)
Unopposed

Shady Shores
Cindy Aughinbaugh (I)
Unopposed

Southlake
John Huffman
Debra Edmondson

Sunnyvale
Saji George (I)
Unopposed

Westworth Village
L. Kelly Jones (I)
Unopposed

This article tagged under:

election dayFort WorthArlingtonPlanoLewisville
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us