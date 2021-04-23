May 1 Election: Dozens of North Texas Cities, Towns Electing New Mayors

Fort Worth and Arlington aren't the only cities in North Texas electing new mayors on May 1. More than three dozen cities and towns will vote on who'll be the next to lead their city.

A complete alphabetical list of mayoral elections being held in Dallas, Collin, Denton and Tarrant counties can be found below.

While candidates may be affiliated with political parties, mayoral elections are nonpartisan. Incumbents are marked with (I).

Addison

Joe Chow (I)

Unopposed

Anna

Glen Johnson

Nate Pike (I)

Arlington

Jerry Warden (disqualified)

Marvin Sutton

Cirio Ocampo Jr

Dewayne T. Washington

Jim Ross

Doni Anthony

Michael Glaspie

Kelly R. Burke



Read more on the Arlington mayoral candidates here. There is no incumbent in Arlington, Mayor Jeff Williams is leaving office due to term limits.

Azle

Alan Brundrett (I)

Bradley Hart

Bedford

Kyle McDonald

Michael Boyter (I)

Blue Mound

William H. Zimmer 2nd

Sergio Melendez

Darlene Copeland

Coppell

Wes Mays

Rob Anderson

Copper Canyon

Ron Robertson (I)

Greg Porter

Corinth

Lindsey Rayl

Bill Heidemann (I)

Double Oak

Von Beougher

Unopposed

Edgecliff

Mickey Rigney (I)

Janell Britton

Fairview

Cynthia Brugge

Henry Lessner (I)

Flower Mound

Cheryl Moore

Stephanie Bell

Jehangir ''JR'' Raja

Derek France

Itamar Gelbman

Fort Worth

Read more on the candidates in this race here.

Mike Haynes

Steve Penate

Cedric C. Kanyinda

Chris Rector

Mattie Parker

W. Brian Byrd

Ann Zadeh

Daniel ''DC'' Caldwell, I

Mylene George

Deborah Peoples

Garland

Scott LeMay (I)

Roel G. Garcia Sr.

Grapevine

Nick Kaufman

William D. Tate (I)

Haltom City

An Truong (I)

Willis O'Dell

Haslet

Gary Hulsey

Bob Golden (I)

Justin

Greg Scott

Liz Woodall

Krum

Ronald G. Harris Jr (I)

Unopposed

Lakeside

Sherrie Kubala Watkins

Walter Bowen

Lewisville

Tiffanie Fowler

Della Parker-Mims

TJ Gilmore

Timothy M. Friebel Jr.

Little Elm

Ken Eaken

Nick Musteen

Curtis J. Cornelious

Lucas

Leslie Wizner

Jim Olk (I)

McKinney

Jimmy R. Stewart

George Fuller (I)

Tom Meredith

Nevada

Benito Ponce

Unopposed

Oak Point

Dena Meek

Unopposed

Pantego

Doug Davis (I)

Unopposed

Plano

Lydia Ortega

Lily Bao

John Muns

Richardson

Paul Voelker (I)

Unopposed

Roanoke

Moueed Rajabi

Carl ''Scooter'' Gierisch (I)

Saginaw

Todd Flippo (I)

Unopposed

Sansom Park

Steve Young

Art Miner

Seagoville

Dennis K. Childress (I)

Unopposed

Shady Shores

Cindy Aughinbaugh (I)

Unopposed

Southlake

John Huffman

Debra Edmondson

Sunnyvale

Saji George (I)

Unopposed

Westworth Village

L. Kelly Jones (I)

Unopposed