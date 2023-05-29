Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Urges Abbott to Consider Number of Bills in Special Session Call

The Lt. Governor of Texas has sent a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott urging a number of bills to be considered in a special session call.

The letter was released around 5:30 p.m. Monday, the final day of the legislative session.

In the letter, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick pointed out the Property Tax Relief Bill – or Senate Bill 3 – which had not been passed, as of Monday.

“The Legislature cannot retire until we achieve the biggest tax cut in the history of Texas”, the letter from Lt. Gov. Patrick said.

Along with the property tax relief bill, Patrick also pointed to 22 other bills related to teacher pay raises, banning critical race theory in higher education, and bail reform.

In February, Gov. Abbott named lowering property taxes as an emergency item for the 2023 legislative session. The Texas House adjourned just before 11 p.m. Sunday night without passing a compromise bill. A spokesperson for House Speaker Dade Phelan said house lawmakers signed a deal, but they were waiting on the Texas Senate to do the same.

Just after 1 p.m. Patrick tweeted Speaker Dade Phelan's last offer was an 8% appraisal cap for all commercial properties, which "would cost taxpayers billions upon billions of dollars in just a few years". Gov. Abbott was present for the deal, Patrick said.

"If Phelan drops the 8% cap for business property, then we have a deal. There is still time," Patrick said.

Prior to the Texas House adjourning sine die around 6 p.m. Monday, House lawmakers passed a number of bills Sunday night before its deadline. One of the bills, HB 1500, is related to the Texas power grid. Authored by Rep. Justin Holland, R-Rockwall, the bill essentially continues the Texas Public Utility Commission.

"In that bill were a number of items to keep the agency going, make changes to the agency, but also…make changes to the grid," Rep. Holland said. "The grid reliability is crucial, especially heading into a hot summer. So, we made some changes to not only the industry and agency itself but to some of the requirements and guardrails around generators and transmission distribution utilities."

House lawmakers said aid they were prepared for the possibility of a special session.

"We need to do something. Our taxpayers are paying too high of rates. So, they deserve results. I’ll be waiting to see how that comes down today [Monday]," Rep. Mihaela Plesa, D-Dallas said. "We have left a lot of money on the table in our budget. We still have a lot of work to do so whether we’re here for the next 10 days, or the next 30 days, or we come back in September, I’m ready to get to work."

Holland said he believed there will 'definitely be a special session' if property tax relief isn't finalized Monday.

"But it’s probably not crucial it [special session] happens tomorrow. The governor, you’d have to ask him when he plans to call the legislature back," he said.

Gov. Abbott has not commented on Monday’s developments as of this writing.