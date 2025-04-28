Lovejoy voters to decide on $276 million school bond package Saturday

Voters in Lovejoy will consider a $276 million school bond package on Saturday to build new schools, renovate existing campuses and sports facilities, buy new buses and make technology upgrades and replacements

The Lovejoy ISD bond proposal includes improvements to facility systems, safety and security, kitchen systems, roofing, and other technology improvements at each campus. The safety and security upgrades would include additions and updates to security systems, intercom systems at each campus, and fencing at all K-12 campuses.

The district will also improve the natatorium, tennis courts, track, softball and baseball fields and stadium concessions. Learning spaces at Hart Elementary and Lovejoy High School will be upgraded to provide students with hands-on, real-world learning experiences. A new practice gym will be built and fine arts spaces will be updated at the high school.

The district also plans to buy new buses and construct a transportation maintenance facility.

Despite the proposition language stating it's a property tax increase, which is required by state law, the district said it can fund the bond proposal under the existing I&S tax rate without an increase due to Lovejoy ISD’s property value growth and early repayment of existing debt.

Voters will be asked whether they are "For" or "Against" each proposition.

Lovejoy ISD Proposition A

THE ISSUANCE OF BONDS IN THE AMOUNT OF $265,510,000 FOR CONSTRUCTING, RENOVATING, IMPROVING, AND EQUIPPING EVERY EXISTING SCHOOL FACILITY, INCLUDING SAFETY AND SECURITY, A NEW TRANSPORTATION AND MAINTENANCE FACILITY, THE PURCHASE OF SCHOOL BUSES AND TRANSPORTATION SAFETY EQUIPMENT, AND THE LEVY OF TAXES SUFFICIENT TO PAY THE PRINCIPAL OF AND INTEREST ON THE BONDS. THIS IS A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE.

Lovejoy ISD Proposition B

THE ISSUANCE OF BONDS IN THE AMOUNT OF $3,930,000 FOR SCHOOL TECHNOLOGY REPLACEMENT AND UPGRADES AT EVERY EXISTING SCHOOL FACILITY AND THE LEVY OF TAXES SUFFICIENT TO PAY THE PRINCIPAL OF AND INTEREST ON THE BONDS. THIS IS A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE.

Lovejoy ISD Proposition C

THE ISSUANCE OF BONDS IN THE AMOUNT OF $4,525,000 FOR IMPROVEMENTS TO THE EXISTING STADIUM INCLUDING THE TRACK AND CONCESSION STANDS AND THE LEVY OF TAXES SUFFICIENT TO PAY THE PRINCIPAL OF AND INTEREST ON THE BONDS. THIS IS A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE.

Lovejoy ISD Proposition D

THE ISSUANCE OF BONDS IN THE AMOUNT OF $1,505,000 FOR IMPROVEMENTS TO EXISTING SCHOOL ATHLETIC FACILITIES INCLUDING TENNIS, BASEBALL, AND SOFTBALL FACILITIES AND THE LEVY OF TAXES SUFFICIENT TO PAY THE PRINCIPAL OF AND INTEREST ON THE BONDS. THIS IS A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE.

Lovejoy ISD Proposition E

THE ISSUANCE OF BONDS IN THE AMOUNT OF $700,000 FOR IMPROVEMENTS TO THE EXISTING SCHOOL NATATORIUM FACILITY AND THE LEVY OF TAXES SUFFICIENT TO PAY THE PRINCIPAL OF AND INTEREST ON THE BONDS. THIS IS A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE.

Early voting runs from April 22-29. Election Day is May 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

HOW ARE TEXAS SCHOOL DISTRICTS FUNDED?

Texas school districts are funded by three sources: Federal money, state money and local taxes. Local taxes comprise two tax rates, Maintenance and Operations (M&O) and Interest and Sinking (I&S), set by the school board. M&O is the money used to pay for the day-to-day operations of a school district, including salaries and professional development, utilities, curriculum, building maintenance, and student services. I&S is the money generated from bonds to pay for new buildings, renovations, security, buses and other large expenses. The I&S tax rate is used to repay the bonds. Funding approved for M&O and I&S projects can't be mixed.

HOW CAN BOND MONEY BE SPENT?

Bond money can only be spent on capital projects like new buildings, renovations, security upgrades, land acquisition, and other non-recurring costs. It can't be spent on salaries, staff, utilities, fuel, or other recurring costs. The money repaid from a bond will include interest over time, generally 30 years. Many districts try to repay their bonds early to save on the interest obligation.

WHAT IS A VATRE?

VATRE stands for Voter Approval Tax Rate Elections. If a district needs to increase funding for salaries, daily operating expenses, or other recurring costs, then they have to ask voters to approve of an increase of the M&O Voter Approved Tax Rate (VATR). Many districts hold VATREs to increase M&O funding because they have a deficit. State legislators have not increased funding for schools since 2019, and with inflation and the addition of unfunded mandates, such as adding an armed officer on each campus, many school districts say they are strapped for cash.

'THIS IS A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE'

A state law requires Texas school districts to include the statement, “This is a property tax increase,” on every ballot proposition. That is true even if the proposition does not increase the tax rate. In their proposals, many Texas school districts say they can issue bonds without increasing the I&S rate. This is often done by taking on new bond debt as old, declining debt is paid off. Read the district's proposal thoroughly to understand whether voting for the bond package will result in a tax rate change. Even without an increase in the tax rate, changes in property tax appraisals could result in a larger tax bill for the property owner.