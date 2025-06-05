A group of residents filed a lawsuit, suing Tarrant County over a newly drawn map of county commissioner precincts that they say discriminates against Black and Latino voters.

Tarrant County Commissioners voted 3-2 on Tuesday to redraw the district lines, which will drastically change precincts 1 and 2.

The lawsuit claims the new map intentionally discriminates against Black and Latino voters. Republican commissioners have denied that redistricting has anything to do with race.

County Judge Tim O'Hare said the new boundaries reflect the county's conservative majority and are designed to get another Republican on the commissioners court.

"I truly believe that conservative governance is the best way to run a country, a state, and a county," O'Hare said. "And this should ensure that the Tarrant County government remains in Republican hands for many years."

In a statement, the lawyer representing the group of residents, Chad Dunn, said the maps violate federal law.

“Intentional discrimination is still against the law. The map they drew, the process they used to draw it, and the animosity shown to the citizens of Tarrant County violate the Voting Rights Act and the Constitution," Dunn said.

The lawsuit filed by Winnie Jackson, Jarrent Jackson, Celina Vasquez, Duane Braxton and Nadia Bhular names the county, O'Hare and the commissioners court as defendants.

In Texas, what is the county commissioners court?

In Texas, each of the state's 254 counties has a commissioners court of five elected members, including the county judge and four commissioners. The commissioners court is the governing body of the county. It runs the county much like a city council operates a city, overseeing county hospitals, the sheriff's office, and other county offices. County judges are elected countywide and serve four-year terms. Commissioners represent a precinct; two are elected every two years on staggered four-year terms.