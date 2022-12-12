Lawmakers and Organizations Representing Older Texans Talk About Priorities for Upcoming Session

Texas legislators met with organizations representing older adults Monday to discuss priorities for the upcoming legislative session.

Representatives Rhetta Andrews Bowers (D-Garland), Jessica Gonzalez (D-Dallas), Julie Johnson (D-Carrollton), Carl Sherman (D-Desoto) and staff members representing Rep. Jared Patterson (R-Frisco), State Senator Nathan Johnson (D-Dallas) and Congresswoman-Elect Jasmine Crockett (D-Dallas).

The lawmakers and staff heard from groups including The Senior Source, The Alzheimer's Association, The Dallas Area Gerontological Society, Visiting Nurse Association of Texas and Secure Our Seniors Safety.

"Over time, each of us found each other and came together and realized something had to change,” said Shannon Dion, partner of Secure Our Seniors Safety. Dion says her mother was a victim of Billy Chemirmir and explained that members of the organization are made up of families who lost loved ones.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Chemirmir was twice found guilty of murder and charged with the killing of 22 seniors.

Last session, Secure Our Seniors Safety got two bills passed to help protect seniors. This year, they are going back to get more passed.

“We are just passionate about using our emotions from that anger, and that sadness, and that frustration so that other families don’t have the same experience,” added Dion.

Lawmakers listened to Katherine Krause, the CEO and president of the Visiting Nurse Association of Texas. It includes Meals on Wheels as one of its services. Krause explained that last year they delivered 1.1 million meals. Now, they are hoping for more state assistance.

“We receive $5.31 right now, but it is costing us $7 to $8 a meal to produce and get the meals out to homebound seniors,” said Krause.

Lawmakers also took questions from those who registered for the event,

“We are only better if we hear from the experts and hear the community. But we can only do our jobs best if we are able to talk to those that support seniors and advocate for them,” said Bower.

NBC 5’s Julie Fine moderated the event.