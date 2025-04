Justin residents will vote on 10 proposed amendments to the city's charter on Saturday.

Among the propositions, residents will consider changing a councilmember's term limit from two to three years.

Voters will also decide whether council members with a conflict of interest on a particular matter are required to leave the chamber while the matter is being discussed.

Additionally, voters will determine whether a councilmember candidate must be a registered voter to run and whether the city secretary is required to attend all city council meetings and hearings.

Voters will choose "Yes" or "No" for each proposition.

Justin Proposition A

SHALL ARTICLE III, SECTION 3-1(2)(4) AND (5) OF THE CITY CHARTER OF THE CITY OF JUSTIN BE AMENDED TO CHANGE THE TERMS OF OFFICE OF MEMBERS OF COUNCIL FROM TWO TO THREE YEARS?

Justin Proposition B

SHALL ARTICLE III, SECTION 3.02(1) OF THE CITY CHARTER OF THE CITY OF JUSTIN BE AMENDED TO LIMIT COUNCIL MEMBERS TO THREE TOTAL ITEMS, INSTEAD OF FOUR?

Justin Proposition C

SHALL ARTICLE III SECTION 3.06(5) OF THE CITY CHARTER OF THE CITY OF JUSTIN BE CHANGED SO THAT IN THE EVENT OF A VACANCY ON CITY COUNCIL, THE CITY SECRETARY WOULD BE REQUIRED TO REACH OUT TO THE NON-ELECTED CANDIDATE RECEIVING THE HIGHEST NUMBER OF VOTES FROM THE MOST RECENT CITY ELECTION TO OFFER THEM THE POSITION? IF THE CANDIDATE DECLINES, THE CITY SECRETARY WOULD REACH OUT TO THE CANDIDATE WHO RECEIVED THE 2ND HIGHEST NUMBER OF VOTES. THIS PROCESS WOULD CONTINUE UNTIL A PREVIOUS CANDIDATE ACCEPTS, THE COUNCIL REVERTS TO THE PROCEDURES IN RESOLUTION 614-23 AND FILLS THE VACANCY BY A MAJORITY VOTE OF COUNCIL.

Justin Proposition D

SHALL ARTICLE III, SECTION 3.11 OF THE CITY CHARTER OF THE CITY OF JUSTIN REGARDING CONFLICTS OF INTEREST OF COUNCIL MEMBERS, BE CHANGED TO REQUIRE A COUNCIL MEMBER WHO HAS A CONFLICT OF INTEREST ON A MATTER BEFORE COUNCIL TO LEAVE THE COUNCIL CHAMBERS WHILE THE MATTER IS BEING DISCUSSED AND VOTED ON?

Justin Proposition E

SHALL ARTICLE III, SECTION 3.18, INTERIM GOVERNMENT, OF THE CITY CHARTER OF THE CITY OF JUSTIN, WHICH STATES THAT THE MAYOR AND COUNCIL AT THE TIME OF PASSAGE OF THE ORIGINAL CITY CHARTER WILL REMAIN IN OFFICE UNTIL THE EXPIRATION OF THEIR TERMS, BE ELIMINATED?

Justin Proposition F

SHALL ARTICLE IV, SECTION 4.01(1) OF THE CITY CHARTER BE CHANGED THAT THE CITY MANAGER NEED NOT BE A RESIDENT OF THE CITY WHEN APPOINTED, BUT SHALL WITHIN A REASONABLE TIME AFTER SUCH APPOINTMENT, NOT TO EXCEED TWELVE (12) MONTHS, RESIDE WITHIN THE CITY OR THE CITY'S EXTRATERRITORIAL JURISDICTION, AT COUNCIL'S DISCRETION, DURING THE BALANCE OF THE TENURE OF HIS OR HER APPOINTMENT?

Justin Proposition G

SHALL ARTICLE IV, SECTION 4.01(5)(B) OF THE CITY CHARTER OF THE CITY OF JUSTIN BE CHANGED TO ALLOW THE CITY MANAGER TO APPOINT AN INTERIM CITY MANAGER IN THE EVENT OF AN ABSENCE OF LESS THAN TWO WEEKS, WHILE COUNCIL HAS THAT POWER IN THE EVENT OF AN ABSENCE OF MORE THAN TWO WEEKS?

Justin Proposition H

SHALL ARTICLE IV, SECTION 4.02(4)(B) OF THE CITY CHARTER OF THE CITY OF JUSTIN BE CHANGED TO REQUIRE THE CITY SECRETARY TO ATTEND ALL MEETINGS AND HEARINGS OF THE CITY COUNCIL, UNLESS EXCUSED BY THE CITY MANAGER?

Justin Proposition I

SHALL ARTICLE VI, SECTION 6.02(2)(B) OF THE CITY CHARTER OF THE CITY OF JUSTIN BE CHANGED TO REQUIRE EACH CANDIDATE FOR CITY OFFICE TO BE A REGISTERED QUALIFIED VOTER?

Justin Proposition J

SHALL ARTICLE XIII OF THE CITY CHARTER OF THE CITY OF JUSTIN, ETHICS, PROHIBITIONS AND PENALTIES, BE RE-WRITTEN TO CREATE A BOARD OF ETHICS APPOINTED OF CITY COUNCIL, A CODE OF ETHICAL PROCEDURES INCLUDING A CODE OF UNETHICAL BEHAVIOR FOR CITY EMPLOYEES AND OFFICIALS, TO REQUIRE DISCLOSURE OF CONFLICTS OF INTEREST FOR A THREE-YEAR PROBATION OF TRANSACTIONS WITH THE CITY AFTER AN OFFICIAL LEAVES OFFICE, FOR PROCEDURES FOR FILING COMPLAINTS OF UNETHICAL BEHAVIOR WITH THE BOARD OF ETHICS AND HEARINGS TO BE HELD BY THE BOARD, FOR GUIDELINES FOR DECISIONS BY THE ETHICS BOARD, AND A CODE OF ETHICS FOR CITY EMPLOYEES AND OFFICIALS?

Election Day is May 3 and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.