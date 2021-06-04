June 5 Runoff Election Results

Dozens of races across North Texas, including those for mayor, city council and school board in some cities, will be decided in runoff elections Saturday.
Fort Worth and Arlington will each elect a new mayor, while six Dallas City Council seats are also on the ballot.
Below is a list of races NBC DFW is tracking across North Texas.
- ALLEN CITY COUNCIL, PLACE 3
- ALLEN CITY COUNCIL, PLACE 5
- ARLINGTON CITY COUNCIL, DISTRICT 3
- ARLINGTON MAYOR
- BALCH SPRINGS CITY COUNCIL, PLACE 7
- CARROLLTON CITY COUNCIL, PLACE 5
- CARROLLTON CITY COUNCIL, PLACE 7
- CASTLEBERRY ISD TRUSTEE, PLACE 3
- COPPELL CITY COUNCIL, PLACE 3
- DALLAS CITY COUNCIL, PLACE 11
- DALLAS CITY COUNCIL, PLACE 13
- DALLAS CITY COUNCIL, PLACE 14
- DALLAS CITY COUNCIL, PLACE 2
- DALLAS CITY COUNCIL, PLACE 4
- DALLAS CITY COUNCIL, PLACE 7
- EULESS CITY COUNCIL, PLACE 6
- FLOWER MOUND MAYOR
- FORT WORTH CITY COUNCIL, DISTRICT 6
- FORT WORTH CITY COUNCIL, DISTRICT 7
- FORT WORTH CITY COUNCIL, DISTRICT 8
- FORT WORTH CITY COUNCIL, DISTRICT 9
- FORT WORTH ISD TRUSTEE, DISTRICT 9
- FORT WORTH MAYOR
- FRISCO CITY COUNCIL, PLACE 3
- GARLAND CITY COUNCIL, PLACE 3
- GRAND PRAIRIE CITY COUNCIL, PLACE 6
- GRAND PRAIRIE CITY COUNCIL, PLACE 8
- GRAPEVINE-COLLEYVILLE ISD TRUSTEE, PLACE 1
- KENNEDALE CITY COUNCIL, PLACE 5
- LITTLE ELM MAYOR
- LITTLE ELM TOWN COUNCIL, PLACE 5
- MANSFIELD ISD TRUSTEE, PLACE 2
- MANSFIELD ISD TRUSTEE, PLACE 4
- PILOT POINT CITY COUNCIL, PLACE 2
- PLANO CITY COUNCIL, PLACE 4
- PLANO CITY COUNCIL, PLACE 7
- RICHARDSON CITY COUNCIL, PLACE 6
- RICHARDSON ISD TRUSTEE, PLACE 7
- RIVER OAKS CITY COUNCIL, PLACE 4
- SAGINAW CITY COUNCIL, PLACE 2
- SEAGOVILLE CITY COUNCIL, PLACE 4
Click here to listen to the latest episode of the Lone Star Politics Podcast.