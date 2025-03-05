U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett explains why she walked out of Trump's address to Congress

U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX, District 30) explained in a video posted on Facebook why she walked out of President Trump's Tuesday night speech where he addressed a joint session of Congress.

"He up there, he spewing all kinds of nonsense," Crockett said. "We wasn't going to sit for that."

The Dallas representative said many people decided to skip the speech altogether, but she wanted to show up to resist. She and the other representatives earned their seats and didn't want the president to feel like he could intimidate them out of their seats and replace them with seat fillers.

"We occupied our seats as long as we wanted to and then we got out," Crockett said. "We are going to fight him tooth and nail and we are going to combat all the lies and we are going to continue to serve the people that even went out and elected him to their own dismay."

Crockett said other members of Congress walked out at the same time.