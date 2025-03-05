Jasmine Crockett

U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett explains why she walked out of Trump's address to Congress

Dallas-area representative says she's going to continue fighting against "all the lies"

By NBCDFW Staff

U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX, District 30) explained in a video posted on Facebook why she walked out of President Trump's Tuesday night speech where he addressed a joint session of Congress.

"He up there, he spewing all kinds of nonsense," Crockett said. "We wasn't going to sit for that."

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The Dallas representative said many people decided to skip the speech altogether, but she wanted to show up to resist. She and the other representatives earned their seats and didn't want the president to feel like he could intimidate them out of their seats and replace them with seat fillers.

"We occupied our seats as long as we wanted to and then we got out," Crockett said. "We are going to fight him tooth and nail and we are going to combat all the lies and we are going to continue to serve the people that even went out and elected him to their own dismay."

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Crockett said other members of Congress walked out at the same time.

TRUMP'S JOINT ADDRESS TO CONGRESS

Donald Trump 19 hours ago

Read and watch Donald Trump's joint address to Congress

Trump administration 18 hours ago

Fact-checking Trump's speech to Congress

Elon Musk 6 hours ago

Why Elon Musk was scolded during Donald Trump's address to Congress

This article tagged under:

Jasmine CrockettDonald Trump
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us