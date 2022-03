Incumbent Jake Ellzey wins the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Texas' 6th Congressional District.

Ellzey won a special election last summer to represent voters in Ellis County, Navarro County, and part of Tarrant County.

The election was called following the death of Ron Wright who died after a long battle with cancer, and then contracting COVID-19.

U.S. House District 6 (R) 72% reporting