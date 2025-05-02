How to get a free ride to vote on Election Day

What to Know -- Election Day is May 3, 2025 When is Election Day? Saturday, May 3, is Election Day. On that day, polls will be open in Texas from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. You can vote if you're in line by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Early voting is over. Early voting ran from Tuesday, April 22, through Tuesday, April 29. Where can I find information on school bond packages? Click here.

Click here. Who or what is on the ballot? Races will be organized by category or county: Collin County | Dallas County | Denton County | Tarrant County | ISD props | City props | Mayors

Races will be organized by category or county: Collin County | Dallas County | Denton County | Tarrant County | ISD props | City props | Mayors How can I vote by mail? The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Tuesday, April 22. Mail-in ballots must be received or postmarked by 7 p.m., Saturday, May 3. More information on voting by mail in Texas is here.

Need a lift to go vote on Election Day, Saturday, May 3?

Studies have shown that a lack of access to a car can hinder voting. Most North Texas transit operators will give free rides to the polls to encourage as many people as possible to vote.

The list of free and discounted rides is below.

DART

DART wants to help you exercise your right to vote in the general and special elections by offering FREE rides to polling locations within the service area on Saturday, May 3. Ride at no charge on all DART buses, trains, GoLink, the Dallas Streetcar, Paratransit Services, and the TRE between EBJ Union Station and CentrePort/DFW Airport Station. You simply need to show your valid voter registration card to ride for free on that day. Planning to take GoLink to the polls? Use promo code VOTE53 at checkout for a complimentary Adult Local Day Pass in the GoPass® app on Saturday, May 3 only. More from DART here.

TRINITY METRO

Trinity Metro confirmed it will again be offering free rides for voters on all local services on Election Day. Customers who are riding to or from the polls are eligible for free rides on Trinity Metro buses, Trinity Metro On-Demand rideshare services (including paratransit) and Trinity Metro TEXRail. Free rides also include Trinity Railway Express stations in Tarrant County, including CentrePort. To obtain a free ride, customers should notify their driver or train conductor that they are traveling to or from a voting location. Check the list of voting locations to find your best option.

STAR TRANSIT

STAR Transit offers free, round-trip rides to local polling places for early and Election Day voting. Free early voting service will be available on weekdays across the entire STAR Transit service area from Tuesday, April 22, through Tuesday, April 29, and on Saturday, April 26 in Balch Springs, Mesquite, and Terrell only. Free rides on Election Day will be available Saturday, May 3, in Balch Springs, Mesquite, and Terrell only.