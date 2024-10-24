Decision 2024

How have Texans voted in past presidential elections?

Texas has been solidly Republican since 1980, when Ronald Reagan carried the state over incumbent Jimmy Carter

By Frank Heinz

The US Presidential seal is on the podium before US President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House on February 6, 2024 in Washington, DC. Biden urged Congress to pass the Emergency National Security Supplemental Appropriations Act.
Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Early Voting -- What to Know

With the presidential election between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump just around the corner, you may be curious how Texans have voted for presidents in the past.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Recent history shows that Republicans have been able to count on carrying Texas. But that wasn't always the case, and at the rate Texas is adding new voters, it may not be the case in the not-too-distant future.

Before the 1980 election, Texas was reliably Democratic except for a handful of contests, including Hoover (1928), Eisenhower (1952-1956), and Nixon (1972).

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The state doesn't have county-by-county voting data online for presidential elections before 1992. However, historical data from the Texas Secretary of State shows the last time the popular vote went to a Democrat was in 1976 when Jimmy Carter edged out Gerald Ford by a little more than 100,000 votes.

While Republicans are expected to carry Texas for Trump in 2024, the gap between Republicans and Democrats has narrowed in recent years.

In 2008, Republican John McCain received 4,479,328 votes to Democrat Barack Obama's 3,528,633, a difference of 950,695 votes. Four years later, during Obama's reelection in 2012, Republican Mitt Romney received 4,569,843 votes to Obama's 3,308,124, a difference of 1,261,719 votes.

In 2016, things were a lot closer than in 2012. Republican Donald Trump received 4,685,047 votes to Democrat Hillary Clinton's 3,877,868, a difference of 807,179. In 2020, during Trump's reelection campaign, he received 5,890,347 votes to Democrat Joe Biden's 5,259,126, a difference of 631,221.

The number of additional voters may account for the narrowing gap between Republicans and Democrats in the state. In 2016, Texas had 15,101,087 registered voters. In 2020, the state reported an additional 1.8 million new voters, bringing the total to 16,955,519. That year, the gap closed by about 180,000 votes.

Since 2020, Texas has added roughly another 1.7 million voters, bringing the total registered to 18,623,931. We'll know after the election on Nov. 5 how that affected the gap between Democrats and Republicans this year.

It's important to note that the parties themselves have changed over time and have not always shared the same ideologies and positions they do today. Republicans and Democrats look very different in the modern era compared to those in the 1860s or 1960s. Explore the data below to see how the Lone Star State has previously voted for president.

DECISION 2024

Decision 2024 Oct 18

How to vote in Texas, including dates, deadlines and mail-in ballots

Decision 2024 Oct 18

See all races North Texans are voting for in the Nov. 5 election

Decision 2024 Oct 18

What federal races are on the ballot in Texas for the Nov. 5 election?

Decision 2024 Oct 18

What state races are on the ballot in Texas for the Nov. 5 election?

Decision 2024 Oct 18

What's on the ballot in Dallas County for the Nov. 5 election?

Decision 2024 Oct 18

What's on the ballot in Denton County for the Nov. 5 election?

Decision 2024 Oct 18

What's on the ballot in Collin County for the Nov. 5 election?

Decision 2024 Oct 18

What's on the ballot in Tarrant County for the Nov. 5 election?

This article tagged under:

Decision 2024
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us