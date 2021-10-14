House Lawmakers Debate Transgender Sports Bill

As legislators debated House Bill 25, Rachel Gonzales watched the proceeding. She has traveled back and forth to Austin many times. She has an 11-year-old daughter, who is transgender.

“This year has been an unprecedented attack on the LGBTQ community, but in particular transgender youth,” said Gonzales.

Critics of House Bill 25, feel it is a solution, in search of a problem. This bill says students must play for a team that matches their gender identity on their birth certificate at or near time of birth. A group of businesses, including many in North Texas, wrote a letter, expressing concern about bills like this one.

The author of the bill, Texas Rep. Valoree Swanson (R-Spring) says it is about fairness in sports.

“House bill 25 is a common-sense solution. It protects the safety and the right to equal participation for the 332,00 girls in UIL sports,” said Rep. Swanson.

Similar legislation passed the Texas Senate, but so far failed to make it to the House floor before this special session.

The same bill must be passed by both the House and the Senate before it can go to the Governor's desk. The third special session ends next week.