Ketanji Brown Jackson

History Made With the Confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

Reaction from North Texas leaders about the decision

By Julie Fine

After hearings that were at times combative, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson becomes the first Black woman on the high court. The vote was 53 to 47, with three Republicans voting with Senate Democrats.

It was an emotional day for longtime U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-Dallas), who fought back tears.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson becomes the first Black woman on the U.S. Supreme Court.

“It was an experience that I wasn’t sure I would ever see,” said Johnson.

Johnson said this will have a great impact on young people throughout the world, knowing the possibilities of fairness and justice.

“I think that it adds a lot more sense of positiveness in this nation when you have a person you can relate to, that can sit there and be a part of major decisions that affects every life in this nation. It is very important,” said Johnson.

It is a decision also cheered by Dr. Sheron C Patterson, the Senior Pastor of Hamilton Park United Methodist Church. She will talk about the confirmation at services this weekend.

“Seeing her on that high level the optics of it is healing for our souls because when you can see yourself reflected in a high position it is a bomb to our souls. Our ancestors could never have dreamed of something so magnificent,” said Patterson.

Judge Jackson's confirmation keeps the current six to three ideological balance on the Supreme Court.

