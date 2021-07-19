Early voting began Monday for Texas' 6th Congressional District runoff between Republicans Susan Wright and Jake Ellzey.

With Election Day approaching on July 27, here's what you need to know about the runoff for the U.S. House seat vacated by former U.S. Rep Ron Wright, who died after contracting COVID-19 while fighting a prolonged battle with lung cancer, including where and when eligible voters can cast a ballot:

What's At Stake

The vacant North Texas U.S. House seat is one of four vacant seats in the House, which currently holds 220 Democrats and 211 Republicans.

Whoever wins the runoff election, however, will have just a few months before beginning their next campaign.

The Texas District 6 seat, which covers Ellis, Navarro and sections of Tarrant Counties, is up for re-election again in 2022, as House representatives are elected to two-year terms.

The primary for that race is March 1, 2022, and the midterm election is Nov. 8, 2022.

The Candidates

Susan Wright and Jake Ellzey both narrowly came out on top of a crowded race for the seat in a general election in May.

Wright, the wife of Ron Wright, is an Arlington activist who received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump just days before the general election.

She previously worked as district director for Texas House Reps. Bill Zedler (District-96) and his successor Rep. David Cook and currently represents Texas Senate District 10 as a member of the State Republican Executive Committee.

Ellzey is a state House representative who narrowly lost the GOP nomination for the seat in 2018 and carried the backing of former Texas Gov. Rick Perry. He represents Texas House District 10, which includes all of Ellis County and a portion of Henderson County.

Ellzey is also a former veteran with two bronze stars who was commissioned by Republican Gov. Rick Perry to serve as Commissioner on the Texas Veterans Commission for more than six years.

The General Election

In the May general election for the seat, four candidates received over 10% of the vote and three other candidates received over 5% of the vote in a crowded field.

Wright and Ellzey narrowly emerged as the top vote-getters with 19% and 14% of the vote, respectively. Ellzey's 10,801 votes were just 354 ahead of Democrat Jana Sanchez's count.

U.S. Representative District 6 100% reporting

Where And When to Vote

Tarrant County

Monday - Wednesday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Thursday - Friday, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

13 locations to vote early listed here

Ellis County

Monday - Wednesday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Thursday - Friday, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

5 locations to vote early listed here.

Navarro County

Monday - Friday, 7:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

One early voting location:

Navarro County Courthouse Annex

601 N. 13th Street, Corsicana, TX 75110

12 election day locations listed here.