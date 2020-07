Air Force veteran MJ Hegar leads State Sen. Royce West (D-Dallas) in the race to determine the challenge to U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R) in November.

Hegar ran for Congress in 2018 and nearly flipped a reliably Republican district in Round Rock, losing by less than three points.

West has represented Dallas in the Texas Senate since 1993.

Cornyn is the senior senator from Texas, having been first elected in 2002.