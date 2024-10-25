Decision 2024

Harris, Trump both in Texas Friday; Beyoncé to perform at Houston rally

Trump is expected to record a podcast with Joe Rogan in Austin and Harris is expected to hold a rally in Houston with Willie Nelson and Beyoncé

By Frank Heinz

Presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are both headed to Texas on Friday. The vice president will visit Houston, and the former president will visit Austin.

The longtime Republican stronghold isn't expected to be up for grabs in the presidential race, but Texas does have a tight key down-ballot race between junior U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and challenger U.S. Rep. Colin Allred.

In the state capital, Trump was expected to hold a press conference with national media at about 12:30 p.m. at Million Air, on the grounds of the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, to discuss the border and immigrant crime.

Trump is expected to then visit Joe Rogan's Austin studio for a taping of "The Joe Rogan Experience." Rogan's top-rated podcast is popular with men, and discussions can run for several hours, though it's unclear how long his talk with Trump will be or when it'll be published.

After the podcast, Trump is expected to attend a rally in Traverse City, Michigan, on Friday night.

