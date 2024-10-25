Harris, Trump both in Texas Friday; Beyoncé to perform at Houston rally

Presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are both headed to Texas on Friday. The vice president will visit Houston, and the former president will visit Austin.

The longtime Republican stronghold isn't expected to be up for grabs in the presidential race, but Texas does have a tight key down-ballot race between junior U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and challenger U.S. Rep. Colin Allred.

In the state capital, Trump was expected to hold a press conference with national media at about 12:30 p.m. at Million Air, on the grounds of the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, to discuss the border and immigrant crime.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Trump is expected to then visit Joe Rogan's Austin studio for a taping of "The Joe Rogan Experience." Rogan's top-rated podcast is popular with men, and discussions can run for several hours, though it's unclear how long his talk with Trump will be or when it'll be published.

After the podcast, Trump is expected to attend a rally in Traverse City, Michigan, on Friday night.

Meanwhile, Harris's visit to Houston will be her first since announcing her presidential candidacy. On Friday night, she's expected to deliver an address on reproductive freedom and will be joined by Allred and a group of people affected by the state's abortion restrictions.

The vice president, who has many celebrity endorsements, is also expected to welcome country and western legend Willie Nelson and pop star Beyoncé, the latter of whom is expected to perform at her downtown rally.

Harris campaign spokesman Ian Sams told MSNBC's Chris Hayes Thursday night that the vice president's campaign talked with Rogan about appearing on his podcast but could not work out the scheduling.

While in Texas, Harris is expected to sit for an interview with podcast host Brené Brown, who is popular with women. It's unclear when Brown's podcast will be published.

On Tuesday rapper Eminem appeared at a rally for Harris in his hometown Detroit and welcomed former President Barack Obama to the stage as his hit "Lose Yourself" played. The former president stepped behind the podium and then rapped a few lines from the song.

"I have done a lot of rallies, so I don't usually get nervous. But I was feeling some kind of way following Eminem," Obama joked. "I noticed my palms are sweaty. Knees weak, arms are heavy. Vomit on my sweater already, mom's spaghetti. I'm nervous, but on the surface, I look calm and ready to drop bombs, but I keep on forgetting."

Obama, still on the campaign trail for the vice president, joined Harris at her rally on Thursday outside Atlanta alongside superstar Bruce Springsteen.